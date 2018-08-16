New Orleans was preparing to put up statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his general P.G.T. Beauregard in 1907, when Valentine Merz opened his brewery.
The name he chose for his new beer — Dixie — must have seemed perfect.
Dixie was driven out of town by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the statues by changing mores 12 years later. Chances are they will never be seen again in a public space, but Dixie is back. A name so redolent of the Confederacy might never have been adopted for a new product, but Dixie sales will no doubt be aided by the sentimental attachment the city feels for the only brand that survives from its pre-Prohibition heyday as the South's brewing capital.
Dixie is said to have survived Prohibition by converting its brewery into an ice cream and soda factory. Given that the 18th Amendment signally failed to make New Orleans abstemious, it is widely suspected that not all Dixie products of the era really were alcohol-free.
Whatever Dixie did to make it through that dark period is worth a toast. Let us also raise a long neck to the late Tom Benson, who used a modest fraction of his fortune to acquire Dixie last year and rescue it from exile in the unlikely environs of Wisconsin, where it was brewed under license from a somewhat different and cheaper recipe. Since the sale to Benson, a brewery in Memphis has been producing Dixie using the original recipe as well as a Light version and another concoction unknown in 1907, Blackened Voodoo.
Benson's widow Gayle is now following through on a plan to build a new Dixie brewery in New Orleans. The 80,000 square foot development will also house a restaurant and cost about $40 million. It will rise on the site of the old McFrugal distribution hard by the Industrial Canal and help to revive a swathe of the city that has become something of a wasteland.
The new brewery, which should be up and running in a couple of years, can hardly expected to emulate the quirky charm of the original on Tulane Avenue with its silver dome and arched windows. When barrels of a local brew roll out of an idiosyncratic landmark, breasts can only swell with pride.
Maybe so, but it didn't do much for sales. Not so long ago, four local brews used to command most of the local market, but Eagle, Jax and Regal lost out to competition from the national brands and by the 1970s Dixie was the only one left. When Katrina struck, Dixie's share of the local market was minuscule.
What the storm couldn't destroy, the thieves and vandals did. The remaining innards of the brewery were demolished when a huge chunk of mid-city was transformed into a biomedical center, but the facade was incorporated into the new VA hospital as a memento of a more distinctive cityscape.
But with Dixie beer about to be brewed in the city again, it would be ungrateful of us not to embrace it.
The national brands may dominate the market, but that probably owes more to intensive advertising than to the brewmaster's skill. Dixie sales also took a hammering in 1975 when phenol fumes at the brewery imparted a nasty taste to the beer, and many drinkers swore off it for good. Sales got so bad that Dixie would have gone belly up had the Legislature not granted a tax break a couple of years later. Old-timers will surely have forgiven that infamous “bad batch” by now, and the next phase in Dixie's long history will have the benefit of much goodwill from the public.
The market has changed considerably in recent years, with the emergence of the beer snob. This character will drink only “craft” beers, and disdains the big brands as insipid and tasteless. There seems to be no consensus on what is meant by “craft” beer, other than that it comes from a small and independent brewery, and it may be that the purported connoisseurs will view Dixie in much the same light as Budweiser.
But so long as the local brewery is producing tasty suds, the rest of us should be eager to drink it.
Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.