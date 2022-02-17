We love the New Orleans Saints and we always will. We might cheer great success and jeer questionable decisions, and we most certainly whine about penalties that don’t get called and cause our team to lose a date with destiny. But second only to our Saints are our state championship college players who make the big jump to the NFL and represent Louisiana so well.
Sunday night’s Super Bowl included a host of Louisiana players on the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams teams — none more celebrated in the state's bars, along its streets and in its living rooms than Joe Burrow.
After college, the former LSU star quarterback who led his team to the CFP national championship landed back in Ohio, where he grew up, went to high school and started college. Only a couple of years out of LSU, Burrow was in the biggest game of his young career.
Unfortunately, he found himself on the ground seven times as the Rams’ powerful defense stalled his success. No quarterback had taken that many sacks in the Super Bowl since the Pittsburgh Steelers repeatedly knocked Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach to the turf in Super Bowl X. It wasn’t totally unexpected. Burrow was sacked 70 times during the regular and postseason games.
One of those sacks on Sunday was so rough that television viewers could see Burrow’s pain as he squinted and screamed. He didn’t bounce up quickly, as he usually did. Eventually, he got back in the game as the Bengals offense took the field with 9:58 left to play.
It wasn’t exactly the same scenario, but it was reminiscent of the Jan. 1, 2019, Fiesta Bowl play when UCF intercepted a Burrow pass and the quarterback was slammed with a painful blindside hit. Burrow got up and led the Tigers to a 40-32 win. The next year he led LSU to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship, and he won the Heisman Trophy.
Burrow’s Bengals teammates weren’t surprised. They’ve come to expect toughness from Joe Cool.
"He’s a warrior, a pure warrior, a stone-cold killer," Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said after the game. "We all know that and I think the whole world is starting to understand that."
Former LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, from Rummel High School and Jefferson Parish, was a part of the Bengals' successful drive to the big game. Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, from Lafayette, and Bengals receiver Thaddeus Moss were on the injured reserve list for the game. The winning Rams included wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a Newman grad and LSU Tiger, and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, a fellow Tiger and proud West Monroe High School Rebel who won this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year award. We're happy such a good guy won a prestigious award and gets to wear a Super Bowl ring. Ironically, Whitworth started with the Bengals before joining the Rams in 2017.
Though the New England Patriots-Seattle Seahawks 2015 Super Bowl was the most-watched game with about 114 million viewers, the Bengals-Rams game had more than 112 million viewers on NBC, Telemundo and the Peacock streaming service. That's a 14% increase from last year's Super Bowl. At least some of the uptick can be attributed to Burrow's, his team's and his city's Cinderella story.
Much of Louisiana was pulling for the Bengals, but they couldn't pull off the fairy tale ending, and they headed home to Ohio without the Lombardi trophy.
We've got a pretty good feeling, though, that Burrow will be back.