The late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said, “The way to build a great city is to create a great university and wait 200 years.”
Tulane is approaching its 200th birthday, and New Orleans recently celebrated its 300th anniversary.
Our time is now.
Cities everywhere have been renewed and transformed by local universities, especially those located near their downtowns. This is Tulane and New Orleans’ future together.
In addition to significant investments on the horizon for our uptown campus, Tulane will soon embark on a major expansion downtown that will place more labs, scientists and students near the central business district where their discoveries, technology, expertise and energy can find ready markets and future investments.
Our current plans to expand our downtown presence includes filling, at a minimum, 500,000 square feet of the redeveloped Charity Hospital building and other downtown properties with labs, classrooms, student housing, offices and community engagement opportunities that will anchor the city’s Innovation District and spur inclusive economic growth for all New Orleanians.
An expanding Tulane is a wave that truly lifts all boats. Building our region’s labor force, from construction workers to technocrats, spurring Louisiana’s start-up boom, preparing future entrepreneurs and artists — while adding employee compensation of nearly $633 million annually to the local economy — are all part of Tulane’s growing role in the future of Louisiana.
A recent economic study reveals that Tulane operations, capital investments and other activities, including research and development, contribute $3.14 billion to Louisiana’s economy each year and are responsible for more than 19,000 jobs statewide.
Tulane also attracts $312 million annually in spending by visiting parents, alumni, potential students, fans and patients. All of this has a transformative economic and social impact far beyond our campuses, improving life for residents from all walks. The figures in the economic report represent individuals empowered through education to build healthier, more prosperous lives; visitors who arrive as students and become lifelong residents, as well as patients who find healing here or around the world as a result of Tulane discoveries.
Tulane was founded in 1834 by seven young doctors determined to eradicate tropical diseases that threatened our area. Our value to the life of the city continued to grow throughout the decades and was reaffirmed after Hurricane Katrina when we revised our curriculum so that students could apply classroom knowledge to help our city and state recover. This commitment remains stronger than ever in post-Katrina New Orleans, and is now combined with the unmatched economic impact an expanding and outward-facing major research university offers.
Tulane is top in the country both for business incubation and public service. Since 2006, Tulanians have founded some 355 companies, a third in the New Orleans-area. We also serve 165 local agencies each semester through Tulane’s Center for Public Service.
And we’re located in a community ranked among the top college cities by The Princeton Review and other national publications. Tulane would not be the university it is without New Orleans, and New Orleans is a more vibrant city with greater promise and potential than ever before because of Tulane.
Much local news coverage is devoted to the need for more funding for Louisiana’s universities. But an oft-overlooked story is the economic and social value Louisiana’s universities bring to their city, state and region.
The importance of Tulane, and its fellow universities, to the future growth of New Orleans, the state of Louisiana and the Gulf South cannot be overstated.
Mike Fitts is president of Tulane.