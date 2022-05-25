This hurts.
Louisiana may have lost 5,182 lives since early 2021 because not enough people in our state chose to be vaccinated against the coronavirus once the shots became available, according to a new analysis.
Researchers at Brown University and Microsoft AI Health found that more than half the 9,760 people age 18 and up who died in Louisiana during that period didn't have to, and likely wouldn't have if everyone eligible had gotten the vaccine. That's more than 5,000 family members, friends, neighbors and associates who would still be with us, but are instead sorely missed.
The analysis shows what might have happened if Louisiana’s initial high demand for the vaccine had continued until adults were 85%, 90% and 100% vaccinated. The 5,182 figure is based on 100% vaccination for those eligible, but the study also found that 4,208 fewer people would have died if the state had reached a 90% vaccination rate. With 85% vaccinated, 3,641 fewer people would have died.
“It creates an alternative future, a scenario of what things could have looked like had more people continued to show up and gotten their vaccines,” said Stefanie Friedhoff, a professor at Brown's School of Public Health and an author of the analysis.
Using the same statistical approach, the analysis found that Texas could have saved 29,773 lives; Florida could have saved 29,200 lives and California could have saved 21,730 lives. Closer to home, Arkansas could have saved 4,497 lives and Mississippi 3,302. Across the nation, the analysis concluded that 318,981 lives could have been saved.
In all, the United States has lost more than 1 million lives to COVID since the pandemic started in early 2020, and Louisiana has lost more than 14,750 people.
The almost incomprehensible loss is compounded by the reality that so many people chose not to protect themselves, and not to protect others by giving the virus that causes COVID more opportunities to spread and mutate. Despite an aggressive public health campaign and even the prospect of prize money for getting the shot, Louisiana's vaccination rate is one of the nation’s lowest, at 54%.
Participation here, like everywhere, varies widely according to age. According to recent Mayo Clinic statistics, Louisiana's oldest residents, those 65 years old and older, are the most vaccinated group at 91.5%. Adults between 18 and 64 are 58.1% vaccinated. There’s a big gap with those who are 12-17 and those who are 5-11. The former group is only 38.5% vaccinated. The latter group is just 12% vaccinated.
We know now that people who are unvaccinated can get COVID. The virus has variants and subvariants, including some that are more transmissible and better able to bypass vaccine protection.
Still, the science is clear as day: Those who are vaccinated stand a much better chance of having milder cases, of avoiding hospitalization and of recovering, rather than becoming yet another tragic statistic.