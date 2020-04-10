With coronavirus spreading at an unparalleled rate, many of us are left feeling helpless. Washing hands, covering coughs, and social distancing are all important steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. One less obvious action every person should take to ensure we’re better prepared for similar disasters in the future: Accurately report every person in your household to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is the best way to ensure funding and resources to fight future pandemics, schools to teach future first-responders, WIC and SNAP benefits to nourish families, and Medicaid and Medicare programs to ensure everyone can get necessary care regardless of income or age.
Every address should have received several census reminder mailings. If your family is like mine, it was buried in a pile of junk mail as we frantically ran errands, sanitized every flat surface, and apologetically sent pictures of our newborn to family members who would be unable to see him in person.
Newborns tend to be particularly under-reported on the census and our family was no exception — we almost forgot to include Collin. But failing to count him would mean local schools and child care facilities would be short one child’s worth of funding for the next 10 years. If we don’t report him now, his presence in the schools up through fifth grade will cause a funding deficit, making it more difficult for our district to have all the resources needed.
As a pediatrics resident, I have particular concern for counting children. Infants aren’t the only group that tend to go under-reported. According to the Census 2020 Louisiana Resource Guide, kids whose parents are divorced, meaning they split time between two addresses, are also more likely to get missed. So are children who live with guardians other than their parents, whose families don’t speak English as a first language, or whose families don’t have US citizenship. This year in particular, there was concern about a new citizenship question, but it was not added.
It is critically important your household fills out the census and reports everyone living in your home, no matter their primary language or citizenship. Submissions are private and critically important to ensure all people have access to needed resources.
It is further concerning to me that families experiencing homelessness and poverty are the most under-reported, meaning those who would benefit most from additional resources aren’t being counted. People of color are also significantly under-counted, which reinforces systemic racism and biased resource allocation. Population numbers reported by the Census Bureau determine funding received at the state, parish and city levels. Want to see better local schools, roads, health care and social well-being? Fill out that census.
With that in mind, I can’t help but imagine how the current pandemic might have unfolded differently had more accurate census data informed our state and nation. Three ways a more accurate census count could have changed some of this trajectory:
First, if high-risk populations were better reported, our national, state, and local governments could have more accurately planned for their care.
Second, with health care funding better matched to the number of patients who need care, health care centers could feel more confident seeing any patient for any reason without concern about length of care and associated costs.
Third, the effect of census counts on school funding cannot be overstated. Today’s students are tomorrow’s paramedics, nurses, home health care providers, physicians, and respiratory therapists. As the health care system experiences the burden of coronavirus and ill medical providers self-quarantine, staffing is a serious concern. With better funding for education, we can increase our healthcare workforce should a similar pandemic arise again.
Filling out the census may not feel like the most important thing to do right now, but it is a critical step everyone can take to ensure we are better prepared to deal with a future crisis. Census Day was April 1, but everyone has until July to submit. If you haven’t already completed the census, dig that reminder out of your junk mail pile and fill it out. It’s ten questions, takes ten minutes, and you’ll help obtain millions of dollars in local funding.
Katherine Gandert is a pediatrics resident in New Orleans.