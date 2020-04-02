Katrina prepared us for this, as tired as we are of being prepared.
Fifteen years ago we learned, the hard way, that it matters how quickly we break through the fog of denial and react. We learned that there are dramatic moments when the earth laughs at our plans (all of those important plans) and reminds us of the awesome power of nature. We learned humility. We learned that we cannot know what the future holds.
We had hoped never again to drag out that tired word “resilient,” but that is our hard-earned scar tissue. The rest of the country has far less experience with having the rug pulled out from under them overnight. Most do not yet understand the sorrow, nor the strange joys, of going through an epic crisis with your entire community.
We remember the feeling of being dispersed and yearning for the preciousness of our community. This time, weirdly, we are separated from each other in our own homes, with the power still on and the sun shining. We reach out to each other now with technology that did not exist a decade ago, with social media and video calls, attempting to find connection in the midst of echo and frozen faces.
For those of us without access to expensive equipment and internet, we return to a time before air conditioning, sitting on the stoop and greeting each passing neighbor with new urgency. We’ve replaced our hugs with calling each other “boo” and “love” from a safe distance.
We reach out to each other reflexively because we understand — deep in our bones — that we are in this together. We know that the wounds we suffer will change us, and that we will lose people precious to us. We understand that full recovery may take years, but that we will recover. The struggle to regain our foothold, our economy and our community will require everything we’ve got. Again.
When the pandemic ends, as it will, we will have a surge of economic activity. Those who still have income to spend will support local businesses and musicians with abandon, desperate to make up for lost time and connection. But, it is important to admit, most of those economic losses will never be recovered, and those losses risk deepening our economic divide forever.
After hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, we worked to fix systems with a determination to learn from our suffering, to make it matter. Those cracks will now begin to break through the repairs we made, demonstrating the work left to be done.
For those not on the front lines of health care and public safety, for those who have more time on their hands right now than they ever wanted, let’s start dreaming about the grassroots efforts we will found. Right now we are in the Cajun Navy phase, sewing homemade masks for health care workers. Soon we will move to the rebuilding phase, turning our energy to tackling problems that once seemed too big to solve. We’ve done it before.
And when we are able to come blinking out of our homes, whenever that blessed day comes, we will mourn those we have lost properly. We will hug everyone for months ─ our friends and family, the bus driver and the cashier at the grocery. Just like we did when we first got to come home after Katrina and Rita. And just like we did that night the Saints won the Super Bowl.
Tania Tetlow is president of Loyola University New Orleans.