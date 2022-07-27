Many strong bonds have linked Ireland with Louisiana over the centuries, bonds that continue to the present day.
While on a smaller scale than the French, Spanish, Creole, Cajun and African American influences, the Irish left an indelible mark on Louisiana. Whether it was Alejandro O’ Reilly’s conquest and control of New Orleans in the 18th century, the city’s Irish Channel in the 19th, notable mayors such as William J. Behan and Andrew J. McShane or the hoopla of annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the footprint has been firm and long-lasting.
“Let the good times roll,” New Orleans' leitmotif, could have been created in Ireland, traditionally known for its relaxed attitude to life. The Irish have a popular term, “craic” (meaning fun and merriment) — something Mardi Gras revelers could identify with! People from northern parts of both Ireland and Louisiana, by contrast, are known for their more serious demeanors.
Irish emigration to Louisiana surged after the 1840s famine, but a sizable and influential community predated the famine, living mainly in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Most of the post-1840 immigrants were poor laborers who built bridges, canals and roads or worked on the burgeoning docks. Life was not easy and prejudice was rife, but through persistence, dedication and hard work, they managed to secure a firm foothold in the state's “melting pot.”
A good example of this dedication lies deep into the hinterland of Louisiana in Avery Island, the home of the Tabasco company. It was founded in 1868 by Edmund McIlhenny, an Irish immigrant from County Donegal who arrived in the U.S. in 1841. The company remains in family hands to this day producing and exporting that special recipe sauce to 197 countries. Interestingly, the causeway leading to Avery Island was built with the sweat and toil of Irish immigrant workers in the 1850s.
Few products have achieved iconic status (Coca-Cola, Nike and Mercedes-Benz are examples). It can equally be applied to Tabasco sauce.
McIlhenny family members have played significant public roles down the years. One, in particular, was John McIlhenny who, not long after inheriting the business from his father in the 1890s, packed it all in to sign up with President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Roughriders.’’ So impressed was Roosevelt by McIlhenny that he appointed him a general in the Spanish-American War.
Ireland has changed considerably since Edmund McIlhenny’s time. No longer is it a source of mass emigration, becoming instead a “net importer” of people due to sustained economic growth, strong education, business-friendly policies and congenial living conditions.
Those who emigrate now are more likely to be highly qualified engineers or IT experts than the canal builders and dock workers of the past. In the U.S., Irish-Americans are now among the highest socioeconomic groups.
Another mutual link is both states’ historically close association with France. With Louisiana, kinship and cultural ties are clearly evident. With Ireland, religious and political similarities and mutual antagonism toward Britain helped create warm ties.
Culturally, the close association between Ireland and Louisiana is best summarized for me by the moving and widely acclaimed rendition of “The Lakes of Pontchartrain” by Irish folk/traditional singer Paul Brady. Even a former Irish prime minister regarded it as his favorite pub song!
Focus has tended to be on Ireland’s strong bonds with the U.S.'s northeast and midwest, but Louisiana proves that that is only a partial picture. Ireland and Louisiana, two states with strong economic, social and cultural links, have good grounds to anticipate these links continuing to flower.
Paul McElhinney is a writer and college lecturer now living in Wexford in Ireland. He is author of “Lion of the RAF,” a biography of Air Marshal Sir George Beamish, and is distantly related to the McIlhenny family of Tabasco fame.