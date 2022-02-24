I walked into a store the other day with a visiting friend when an older lady I’d never met before sauntered up, curtsied to me and said, “Hail Endymion! Congratulations darlin.” With that she gave me a hug and walked away.
“What was that about?” my flabbergasted friend asked. Now he knew that I had been named Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Endymion, but he had no idea what it really meant.
“That was about love,” I told him. “Welcome to Mardi Gras in New Orleans.”
It got me thinking about the wonder and the importance of Mardi Gras' return — after nearly two years — not only for New Orleans, but for the nation. The Carnival season (which literally means “farewell to flesh”) is rooted in Catholic tradition. It is the last gasp of partying, meat eating, and excess before the long 40 days of Lent. But Mardi Gras in New Orleans has become something more. It has over time evolved into that rare communal celebration where everyone is invited and each expected to play a role.
Whether you are rich or poor, Black or White, left, right, religious or pagan — all are welcome at Mardi Gras. Walking though the krewe den with me the other day, Darryl d’Aquin, the vice president of Endymion told me, “This is a wonderful party for everybody — one you can participate in whether you’re in a krewe your whole life or just arrived in town.”
One of the reasons my family and I returned to New Orleans was just that communal spirit. There is nowhere else in the country where such diverse people mingle in close proximity at parties, grand lunches, on the neutral ground or in the stands as we do during the Carnival. It is our season of frolic, giving, and togetherness — the largest annual, locally-sustained family celebration in the world. And if any of us were not a part of it, this grand tradition would quickly die.
Out-of-towners often ask me, “Why do you all celebrate Mardi Gras by literally throwing millions of dollars into the streets?” I patiently explain that those who can afford to throw their money into the street do so to include our brothers and sisters who can’t. Where else could you see an hours-long gaudy, sparkling musical spectacle, enjoy great companionship (and a few drinks) and still walk away with a free bag of swag and a light-up medallion? Now it isn’t free for the nearly 100,000 riders around the region in those parades. But I can tell you from personal experience, the joy gleaned from tossing beads and treasures to strangers is more than worth the money and effort involved. Every throw shared provides the rider with a bigger thrill than the person catching it.
I always feel a little bad for those who only get to see Mardi Gras from the outside, watching the parades pass by. There are layers of rituals and adventures to be found in the dizzying carousel of supper dances, and krewe luncheons, balls and private parties that visitors rarely get to experience. For locals, this is the heart of the Mardi Gras season. We mark time with these annual events, rekindling old friendships and basking in the fun and joy of being together.
Part of the pain the country is enduring right now is attributable the lack of personal contact. The absence of shared events and common spaces diminishes our ability to live together and further separates us by race, financial status, or ideology. If America wants to end the politics of division and disunity that threatens to tear our country apart, I have a suggestion: Come to New Orleans this Mardi Gras. Come witness first hand what we’ve perfected after more than 200 Carnival seasons. Come experience what sustained communal love, joy, and tradition look like — and then take that spirit home with you. It may be more valuable and long-lasting than anything you catch from a float.
Raymond Arroyo is the Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Endymion, a New York Times Bestselling Author, a Fox News Contributor and EWTN News Managing Editor.