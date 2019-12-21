Christmas always makes me think about sex.

I was helping my dad hang red, green and blue Christmas lights on the front of our house in the Lower 9th Ward one chilly December afternoon. I was the oldest of six kids, and one of my family jobs was to assist our dad with Christmas decorations.

I don’t know about you, but when I was a young teenager, small talk with my dad was a series of awkward moments when no one else was there to fill verbal voids. When my dad casually continued hanging lights and started talking about sex, I freaked.

What? I’m barely a teenager, and you’re asking me about this stuff? What are you talking about?

My dad continued. Do you know what I’m talking about? What do you know about a penis, a vagina and intercourse? Do you know that you can make a girl pregnant?

Gulp.

Yeah, I guess so.

My dad, a Dillard University professor at the time, was developing his chops as a father. My dad reached into his jacket pocket and pulled out a shiny package. “Do you know what this is?” Well, yeah, kinda. It was a condom. My dad proceeded to tell me about the birds and the bees. He’s science-educated, science-trained and he taught science, so it was a somewhat scientific description of male-female physical intimacy. This wasn’t a Hustler, Playboy or street talk. Think Scientific American. I felt as if a quiz was coming.

Did you hear me? Are you listening? What did I say?

It was painful, but good.

Different families approach sex different ways, but more should leap in and discuss physical intimacy, and relationships. Abstinence can be a thing. I touched base with some folks, and there were different experiences. No talk. Awkward talks. A dad talk. An uncle talk. Even a mom and dad talk. Most of those who had the conversation didn’t mind saying. Those who didn’t were less forthcoming.

Charles Allen, 46, is community engagement director with the National Audubon Society who lives in New Orleans East. When he was a kid, he had the sex talk with his mom and dad. The initial conversation was awkward; subsequent conversations got easier.

Jay Adkins, pastor of First Baptist Church of Westwego, had the sex talk with his dad, who was also his pastor. He’s had the talk with his two sons, and he’s their pastor. He considers it a “vital” conversation. “I’m afraid that some of the shape we’re in ... is because we haven’t done what we should do as parents,” he said. “The home is where that has to be taught maturely.”

Oliver Thomas, WBOK morning show host and a neighbor back in the day in the Lower 9, said his dad had the talk when he was in college and dating a young lady from Chicago. His dad made himself clear: No grandkids until Thomas was ready, with his life in order. His dad didn’t ask whether he was having sex.

One friend said his dad didn’t talk with him about sex, and “maybe that’s why I became a dad at 18 years old.” Another friend, whose kids are in their 20s and 30s these days, said his parents didn’t have a sex talk with him and what he learned he got from rumors and discussions with peers. That’s why he thinks it’s important to equip young people with “proper knowledge about their bodies, exposure to STDs and ill-timed pregnancies.” Another friend who didn’t have such a talk made sure he had the talk when his son was 14 years old.

As I look at the Christmas lights and seasonal decorations across the city and the region, I wonder how many young boys are having this talk with a parent or guardian. It was one of my more awkward moments, for sure. But I’m glad my dad had the gumption to talk with his eldest son about the birds and the bees, the flowers and the trees and that thing some people call love.

I’m glad he taught me the difference between sex and love.