Across the nation, work practices are changing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that many professionals in the private sector, and government, can work from home or remotely from their traditional office without sacrificing productivity. Communication tools including virtual meetings, document sharing, email and more have become commonplace and have created options to maintain coordination with coworkers and clients while reducing the need to be at the same physical location. However, government should still provide service to its constituents on a daily and consistent basis.
Similarly, some employers are finding that flexibility in the work week can offer benefits without significant adverse impacts. This may be implemented in the form of flex-time, where 40 hours are not necessarily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for every employee. Also, it may be achieved utilizing shifts amongst employees on a daily basis, with some employees in the office on certain days and others reporting on alternate days. That same approach to flexibility may lead to employers adjusting work hours to allow a four-day work week.
There are transportation benefits to workforce innovation such as mitigating congestion and reducing emissions, and we should acknowledge them here in Baton Rouge.
These modernized work practices can be put to good use when the Interstate 10 widening project begins. When completed, the I-10 Baton Rouge widening project between Essen Lane and LA 415 will provide relief to the congestion that regularly occurs along the now 50-plus year old highway by adding one additional through-lane to I-10 in each direction, full width shoulders, and modernizing interchanges with our local surface streets. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023, with lane reductions occurring during 2024. We recognize, however, that we will have to endure some inconvenience before we can enjoy the benefits.
This is where business owners and managers can help. In advance of construction starting, I invite you to join in a conversation around creating and implementing strategies for reducing interstate trips during peak travel times. Previously, DOTD partnered with the Capital Region Planning Commission to roll out the Commuter Krewe of Louisiana program. Commuter Krewe offers a phone app and a program website at commuterkrewe.la. More than a rideshare program, Commuter Krewe of Louisiana seeks to form partnerships with private and public sector employers to provide greener transportation options and employee incentives including teleworking. We’d now like to encourage business owners and managers in the private sector to join in the additional discussion about potential adjustments to overall work schedules that can make an impact in coming years.
Shawn Wilson is secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Baton Rouge.