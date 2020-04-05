Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Rats!
We received a whopping 618 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! With so many people hunkered down at home, it’s nice to imagine this contest giving folks a much-needed break from the crazy, stressful life we are all currently living through. These entries were so creative and really funny. Enjoy the winner and finalists’ punch lines below.
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Terrific job, everyone!!
WINNER:
Cristian Boise, New Orleans: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Sandra LaCour, St. Amant: “Enough with the Social Distancing already! Get your *** down here and help me put these kids to bed!!!”
Catherine Smith, Baton Rouge: “Come on, this is our only chance to get into the Cat’s Meow!”
Catherine Holcomb, Morgan City: “Don’t stress about your 401(k)!! When the restaurants reopen, we’ll re-infest!!!”
Don Randon, New Orleans: “My cousin, Ratso, stole a car and we’re going through a drive thru!”
Brandon Barrett, Baton Rouge: “Hey, you won’t believe how much better it smells down here with no people!”
Bill Campbell, Baton Rouge: “You can’t even find a decent ratatouille in this town!”
Brother Paul Montero, Baton Rouge: “Since Disney World is closed, Minnie has a new gig down the street.”
Dr. Bill Coleman, Metairie: “STELLA!!!!!”
Mike Wibel, Sr., Metairie: “Where’s the curbside pickup located?”
Janis Lorio, Metairie: “Forget the food search--- there’s a toilet paper delivery truck!”
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: “Remember when it was just your Mama telling you to get inside and wash your hands.”
Dan Juneau, Baton Rouge: “Hey, come on down! The Krewe of Vermin Parade is right around the corner and they’re throwing moldy Lucky Dog bites and stale beignet bits!”
Robyn Schuler, New Orleans: “Are we included in that Stimulus Bill?”
Otto Mazzoni, III, Mount Vernon, TX: “It’s finally safe now that no one is walking around with hand grenades.”
Wally DuPree, Metairie: “All the two-legged rats are gone!”
Clinton R. Mouser, Metairie: “Hurry up before the take-out line gets too long!”
Dot Alford, Baton Rouge: “CAN’T A GUY GET A DRINK AROUND HERE???!!!”
Barry A Lemoine, Arabi: “I’m telling you, they ain’t nothing to eat in them sewers except old Mardi Gras beads.”
Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, VA: “Where’d all the good times go?”
Mark Marley, New Orleans: “But soft! No light from yonder strip club comes! It is the East, and Julie Rat is the sun. Arise fair sun and kill the bug. That makes folks sick and tourists run.”
Jay Marse, Thibodaux: “Benny… come quick! I seen a rogue Lucky Dog vendor at Magazine and Canal!”
Bobby Harrison, Johns Island, SC: “Throw me something mister!!”
Mary Ann Cardinale, New Orleans: “If you really must jump, you’d better land six feet behind me for proper social distance.”
Frank Koch, Baton Rouge: “How in the world is a rat gonna eat, when nobody’s here throwing trash in the street.”
Rich Wolf, Westminster, MD: “Hurry, Emeril left his door unlocked!”
Skip Malus, Baton Rouge: “Hey! I found a couple of those ‘Haz-Rat’ suits over here!!”
David Shaler, Baton Rouge: “Junior, get back to the sewer! You don’t know what you’ll catch out here.”
Michael Goodman, Mandeville: “C’mon, our party’s been extended until April 30th!”
Terry McCarthy, Madisonville: “HEY, HEY… SHOW ME YOUR CHEESE!”
Dee Flint, Metairie: “They are having a, ‘Penguin Second Line’ at the Aquarium.”
Kathy Ritter, Kenner: “Darlin’! We’re startin’ that body cleanse today… they done gone and cleaned The Quarter!!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “Heard Drew Brees is donating major cheddar to Louisiana residents- Let’s go!
Fantastic stuff, folks! Stay in and stay safe!!
Walt