In New Orleans, mayors almost always win a second term. The last time an incumbent mayor was defeated was in 1946. Since that time, incumbents have won because they enjoy more name recognition and usually have a much larger campaign war chest than their opponents.
Next year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell will seek reelection in a city that is struggling. The impact of COVID-19 and Cantrell's strict lockdown policies have devastated the economy of New Orleans. This is a city that thrives on tourism and hospitality, but it has been destroyed in 2020. Next year will also be extremely difficult for the local economy because Mardi Gras has been canceled, as have many other events and conventions.
While many citizens credit the mayor for her aggressive approach to “keep the city safe,” others are angry as their jobs have disappeared. This environment will likely create an opportunity for a formidable challenger for Cantrell in 2021.
Along with the horrific economy, the mayor has faced criticism for her handling of the demolition of the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street and questions about city inspectors who granted permits for the construction. She also has been grilled about her unpaid taxes and struggled with continual problems with the Sewerage and Water Board.
The biggest challenge that demands the attention of the mayor is public safety. Financial woes have forced the New Orleans Fire Department to furlough firefighters and close firehouses. There has also been an explosion of crime in 2020 as murder and armed robbery have increased about 75% over last year, while carjackings are 142% higher than in 2019.
This crisis is occurring while the New Orleans Police Department is furloughing and dealing with the departure of 90 officers this year. NOPD is already several hundred officers below adequate manpower levels. According to the president of the Police Association of New Orleans, Michael Glasser, even more officers will be leaving in the next few months to take positions in other departments. "I think you’re going to see a significant amount of attrition occurring after the first of the year as these applications to other departments are being processed," he said. Glasser notes that one reason for the stampede to leave the NOPD is a “10%” pay cut and the fact that “we have been essentially defunded even though they might not call it that.”
In this crisis, Cantrell should be focused on handling all these issues while keeping citizens and businesses in New Orleans. She cannot afford to lose more taxpaying citizens and businesses to other parishes or states.
Instead, she has devoted most of her time to enacting measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in New Orleans. While the health of her citizens is undoubtedly important, so is the economic vitality of her city, which is connected. Without jobs or businesses, more people will become ill, both mentally and physically.
Obviously, the mayor has plenty of issues to address. One of them should not involve Christian entertainer Lauren Daigle, who sang at a worship rally in the French Quarter several weeks ago. Daigle was not an organizer of the unpermitted event but stumbled upon it while riding her bike and agreed to participate.
For this infraction, the mayor has fumed about her involvement claiming that it taxed resources and put citizens at risk since most of the attendees did not wear a mask. She even sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions demanding that Daigle not appear at a televised New Year’s Eve concert.
In the letter, the mayor stated that Daigle “cannot and should not be rewarded with national media exposure and a public spotlight. She harmed our people; she risked the lives of our residents and she strained our first responders in a way that is unconscionable in the midst of a public health crisis.”
"I would have been, and still would be, honored to represent our city on New Year’s Eve and although I was aware of discussions regarding my involvement, an offer was never made," Daigle said. Cantrell's letter enraged Attorney General Jeff Landry, who claimed that Cantrell targeted Daigle because of her Christian faith. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was even more upset. His office promoted Daigle in a major tourism campaign for Louisiana. Nungesser was furious that Daigle was targeted and said the New Orleans portion of the event will not be included in the worldwide television broadcast, lessening the promotional opportunities for the state.
This matter should have never been a concern for the mayor who should be focusing on the ongoing economic and public safety catastrophe in New Orleans. Instead, she created controversy and more political enemies at the start of her reelection year. It was an unforced political error that she may regret in the months ahead.
Jeff Crouere is a political commentator on radio and television in New Orleans.