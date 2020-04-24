There is a saying in Louisiana: “Everyone’s a politician, but only a handful holds office.” Politics runs deep in our state, and it is often divisive. Football has always brought us together. Republicans and Democrats from north and south Louisiana sat on the same sofas cheering LSU on as they capped off a historic 2019 season with a 42-25 shellacking of Clemson. Still, not even LSU football can compare to the level of statewide unity displayed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
I was born and raised in north Louisiana but my stepfather was from New Orleans. I played football, basketball and ran track in high school. I had games, meets, and tournaments throughout the state, so I am very familiar with Louisiana’s intrastate rivalry. Interstate 10 is like a Great Wall, separating north and south Louisiana. Those below the line of demarcation not-so-affectionately refer to Shreveport as East Texas or South Arkansas. We dismiss those down south as a bunch of Cajuns. These playful jabs pale in comparison to the deeper divides that carve our state up along racial, religious, and political lines.
Louisiana is a culturally diverse state that loves our football, food, and festivals, but underlying our rich culture is a crippling disparity. Hurricanes Katrina and Rita exposed this disparity, and so has the coronavirus pandemic. Tragedy also has a way of exposing Louisiana’s greatest asset, a latent but powerful unity. In times of crisis, there is no I-10 divide. We are not black, white, Catholic or Protestant. We are not north and south. We are Louisianans.
In the early days of the COVID-19 response, I heard from community leaders and Shreveport citizens who feared Baton Rouge would ignore north Louisiana, focusing the State’s energy and resources south of I-10. There were rumors that Shreveport didn’t have enough tests and that labs wouldn’t process our tests as fast as those from New Orleans. I am happy to report that those rumors were false. In fact, Louisiana leads the nation in per capita testing and Shreveport, thanks to our world-class health care systems, leads the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards helped us surge our health care capacity. His team has provided the supply chain support needed to ensure that our frontline workers have the personal protective equipment required to serve and protect the public while safeguarding their own health. Louisiana’s response has been a team effort from top to bottom. I frequently speak with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks reached out to help Shreveport when Caddo Parish’s numbers began to spike. When Monroe was devastated by tornadoes on Easter weekend, I phoned Mayor Jamie Mayo and sent an Urban Rescue team to assist with the response.
The world witnessed what Louisiana is capable of during Hurricane Katrina as we worked together to battle back from the worse natural disaster in American history. That transcendent unity is on display again as our state bans together in response to COVID-19. Imagine what we could accomplish if, in the absence of tragedy, we worked together as a team. Louisiana could overcome the poverty of ambition that allows debilitating economic and health care disparities to persist between calamities. My hope is that when this crisis subsides, we don’t forget these hard-earned lessons and return to business as usual. We are not black, white, north, or south. We are one state. We are Louisiana.
Adrian Perkins is the mayor of Shreveport.