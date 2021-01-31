With over 750 entries, check out the winner and all the finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

See no evil… Hear no evil… BEER!
Wow! We received 772 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! Y’all weren’t monkeying around. These are funny. Terrific job, everyone!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Donna Gauthier, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Rob Ragas, Metairie: “You watch the news your way; I’ll watch it mine.”
Barbara Oliver, Baton Rouge: “Shhpeak no evil? Really? You guys are so 2019!”
Bryan Reuter, Metairie: “SEE NO EVIL… HEAR NO EVIL… BEER NO EVIL…”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “I think it’s time we add Tweet No Evil to our staff.”
Michael Thornton, San Antonio, TX: “Feel no evil.”
Nital Patel, Baton Rouge: “It’s speak-thirty somewhere!”
Eileen Lambertson, Mandeville: “Hey y’all…. Have a few of these and you won’t care what you see or hear!!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Eak No Spevil!”
Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, VA: “Monkey see, monkey brew!”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “Where have I been? Just hanging out at the monkey bars.”
Aggie Richards, New Orleans: “Here’s to beering up without parades!”
Jim Crigler, Baton Rouge: “Look! Listen! And learn the highest and best use of the opposable thumb!”
Dennis M. Maciasz, Zachary: “Here’s to all the monkey business we dealt with last year.”
Charles Salemi, Brusly:“The hell with peanuts, I’ll work for this stuff!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “Well it don’t taste evil, dats for sure.”
Lisa Williford, New Orleans: “This is a heckuva lot less evil than that king cake vodka.”
Ken Hickman, New Orleans: “I WENT DOWN TO THE AUDUBON ZOO AND THEY ALL ASKED FOR… BREW! Phahahaha, I love you guys!”
Jerry King, Gretna: “It’s not an N95 but it does help mask all your problems.”
Lois Willoz, Metairie: “See no evil. Hear no evil. It must be Mardi Gras time!!!”
Patricia Morris, New Orleans: “Here’s to next season!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “If you didn’t want me to speak, you shouldn’t have biven me the geer.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “It all began for me with an innocent game of monkey-see, monkey do.”
Jimmie Papia, Metairie: “If you have enough of these, that happens automatically.”
Rob Davis, Lafayette: “The four of us are having such a great time… burp…”
Alan Karr, Baton Rouge: “Hey, at least it wasn’t the referees that ended the Saints season this year!”
Katie Elam, Metairie: “And to think after all this time we only knew about bananas.”
Well done, folks! Be well -- Walt