It’s that time of year when you’re thinking holidays and presents under the tree. But business is thinking the annual "Judicial Hellholes" report.
Judicial hellholes are the most unjust local courts and state civil justice systems in the country. American Tort Reform Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 1997, produces the report to educate the general public about how the American civil justice system operates, the role of tort law in the civil justice system, and the impact of tort law on the private, public and business sectors.
In 2020, the foundation ranks nine judicial hellholes, shining a light on lawsuit abuse and its effects. Louisiana made the report for the eighth consecutive year.
Top issues for the Pelican State were lawsuit abuse and scams driving auto insurance rates higher, abusive coastal litigation bogging down the state’s economy, in-state lawyers spending millions on lawsuit advertising, and judicial misconduct reducing public trust.
Philadelphia, New York City, California, and South Carolina beat Louisiana for the top spot. Legal reform legislation passing this year dropped Louisiana one spot to the fifth-worst in the country.
Louisiana is long known for lawsuit abuse, especially in New Orleans. Legislators addressed the nation’s second-highest auto insurance rates and placed reasonable constraints on pandemic lawsuits.
A recent Lawsuit Abuse Economic Impact Study by The Perryman Group found Louisiana experiences an estimated loss of $1.9 billion in annual output due to excessive tort costs. This amounts to 19,800 jobs lost and $1.2 billion personal income lost annually.
Litigation inflates auto insurance costs, 18.3% in premium increases since 2015 for Louisiana drivers. Only Michigan has higher auto insurance.
South Louisiana residents involved in schemes to fake crashes with 18-wheeler tractor-trailers have pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Many insurance companies settle these cases rather than spend the time and resources going to trial facing Louisiana’s “hometown justice.”
Coastal lawsuits target Louisiana’s energy industry, stretch the law far beyond its intent, ignore critical facts, and involve private lawyers in a space meant for elected decision-makers accountable to the public. Baseless lawsuits continue to move forward under Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association’s 2020 report found the industry contributed $73 billion to state GDP and supported 249,800 jobs in 2019. The industry paid nearly $4.5 billion in state and local taxes, 14.6% of state total taxes. To date, the oil and gas industry has funded over $230 million in “coastal building and protection projects," LMOGA reported.
A recent Pelican Institute for Public Policy study found Louisiana’s coastal litigation leads to a loss of $44.4 million to $113 million each year.
Most of over 200 defendants are small, independent operators in the oil fields.
The litigation has failed to accomplish anything in seven years and while pending, the state is losing out on a minimum of $22.6 million each year in industry royalties because projects don’t happen in this legal climate. There’s no new business. Operators go elsewhere.
A recent American Tort Reform Association study, from the sister organization to ATRF, found television viewers in Louisiana’s three largest media markets were bombarded by more than 250,000 ads for lawyers, lawsuits and legal services on television over a six-month period. That translates into one legal services ad aired every minute on average in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport, purchased at an estimated cost of $16 million.
One prominent plaintiff attorney has 800 billboards up along Louisiana highways. The law firm spends 35% of its budget on advertising.
Louisiana’s judiciary has a considerable reputation for lacking transparency with judicial misconduct. Recent scandals have the public and legislature losing patience with the judicial branch’s repeated promises to improve.
Public pressure, including an investigative series by this newspaper, caused the Louisiana Supreme Court to allow citizens attend judicial misconduct hearings.
Louisiana’s moving in the right direction. Much more must be done. Lawsuit abuse harms average, hardworking people by clogging court systems with meritless, frivolous cases.
Businesses reallocate research and development funds from new products to legal defense. Insurance costs are driven up and jobs driven away.
An ATRA poll conducted in November showed 65% of Louisianans do not believe lawmakers are doing enough to combat lawsuit abuse. Top lawsuit abuse concerns are increased prices on goods and services (34.8%), overwhelmed court system (30.2%), loss of jobs (22.0%), and small businesses closing (13.0%).
This suggests the answer to a question: What should legislators pass in the 2021 regular session?
