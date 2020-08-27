James Baldwin wrote, “Perhaps home is not a place but simply an irrevocable condition.” Right after Hurricane Katrina drowned my home of New Orleans (along with much of the Gulf Coast) 15 years ago this month, I clung to this idea like a comfy blanket or a life preserver.
Considering that New Orleans may not be on the map by 2100 and that its condition since Katrina has been one of constant, irrevocable regression for its most marginalized residents, I’ve been wondering what the news media’s silence about New Orleans’ fate portends for other places and spaces we call home.
Even during the excruciating 15-hour drive away from New Orleans toward Pensacola with only the clothes on my back and a car full of my bleary-eyed younger cousins, I thought we’d be home in a few days; I should have known better.
The Times-Picayune published a prescient five-part series in 2002 that warned: “It's only a matter of time before South Louisiana takes a direct hit from a major hurricane. Billions have been spent to protect us, but we grow more vulnerable every day.” New Orleans’ natural vulnerability was exacerbated by government neglect and indifference. Not only did approximately 35% of the Black population live beneath the poverty line according to the 2000 Census, but 54% of New Orleans’ poor residents didn’t own a vehicle to evacuate.
After I finally made it to Pensacola, the last news coverage I remember is of the levees failing and the city filling up with water like the gumbo bowl it is. The rest is a blur. In the ensuing months and years, I learned how media outlets spread false rumors that painted my fellow New Orleanians as thieves, murderers, and rapists.
Although there is some evidence that print coverage may have helped push the government to finally take action, the underclass narratives propagated during Katrina’s early aftermath may have done more harm in the long run. As scholar Cedric Johnson wrote, “Mainstream news media helped to promote and legitimate these notions of black social pathology as television news anchors and reporters slowly shifted away from renegade critiques of government malfeasance and back toward more conventional tropes of disaster coverage including focus on the specter of urban looting.”
Less than a year after the fateful storm, broadcast TV news had moved on, according to a 2006 Columbia Journalism Review analysis. In the last 15 years, many people would be surprised to learn that rather than “one of the nation’s great comeback stories,” New Orleans is suffering from higher levels of inequality than it was pre-Katrina. And, not only have real estate values doubled, tripled, and even quadrupled in some neighborhoods, but the child poverty rate (40%) is higher than it was pre-Katrina.
Since Katrina, broadcast TV news has not only failed to connect climate change to extreme weather events, it has also failed to contextualize how socially marginalized communities experience climate change, why they are at greater risk, and what public policy solutions exist to address these challenges. None of the segments broadcast TV news aired during prime-time hours about hurricanes Dorian, Florence, Harvey, Humberto, Irma, Maria and Michael and Tropical Storm Imelda explicitly mentioned their disproportionate impacts on low-income communities or communities of color, according to a Media Matters analysis.
The most vulnerable in these cities are also quietly suffering and struggling to rebuild as news outlets parachute into the latest extreme weather event, only to parachute out once the winds stop howling and the waters finally recede.
Alternatively, corporate news networks could adopt a just approach to extreme weather journalism, which connects extreme weather events to policies and practices that exacerbate climate impacts, contextualizes systemic inequalities that drive the disproportionate impacts, and consistently reports on the fates of those with the least resources to recover and rebuild.
Adhering to these tenets won’t stop the next disaster from striking; it wouldn’t have stopped Hurricane Katrina. But this approach could play a pivotal role in shaping public policy responses that ensure local, state, and federal governance includes effective and equitable plans that value the life and well-being of every person, especially the most marginalized.
Fifteen years ago, I thought I outran Katrina; I didn’t. Writing from the place I now call home, I know that neither I nor you will be safe from the consequences of climate change until we band together in solidarity to confront the climate crisis and those who are standing in the way of progress.
Evlondo Cooper III is senior writer/researcher for Media Matters for America's Climate & Energy Program.