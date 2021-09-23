“He did not begin to hear it all at once,” the protagonist of William Faulkner’s "The Old Man" remembers of the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927. “He suddenly became aware that he had been hearing it all the time, a sound so much beyond all his experience ... that up to this point he had been as oblivious of it as an ant or a flea might be of the sound of the avalanche on which it rides.”
As Hurricane Ida landed on Aug. 29, Louisianans heard not only wind and water, but an avalanche on which we have been riding for generations. We heard five new realities bearing down upon us, and every person on the planet.
The first new reality is an age of mega-disasters, driven by the biggest catastrophe of all, climate change. Hurricane Ida’s 24-hour shift from a Category 1 to a near-Category 5 hurricane followed a pattern in which, as ocean temperatures have risen, rapid hurricane intensification is five times more likely than it was in the 1980s. The average number of tornadoes in Louisiana annually increased 40% in 2010-2019 compared to the prior three decades. Will we transform vulnerability into opportunity? Can Louisiana be the innovation lab for resilient electrical grids of the future? Will we become the global expert and industry leader in catastrophe prevention, response and recovery?
The second is the digital technology revolution, including automation, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing. As robots replace up to 47% of the U.S.’s jobs in the next 20 years, Louisiana is predicted to lose the most. Rather than grieve, can we partner with regional and global innovators to construct new jobs in these advancing technologies?
The third new reality is radically changing patterns of globalization. Louisiana is historically, culturally, and geographically steeped in the new global currency: connectivity. The Choctaw name for our international trading post was Bulbancha, “place of many tongues.” Can we live up to that name? Will we forge an economic identity centered on serving the world’s needs?
Fourth: escalating socio-political tensions due to increasing inequity. Even before COVID-19, the divide between rich and poor in Louisiana ranked fourth in the country and the highest in our history. As people feel increasingly left behind, angry, and desperate, inequity explodes in ways that destabilizes society. Can our people harness this frustration constructively? Can equity become a lens through which we map a flourishing future for our grandchildren?
The fifth new reality is pandemics. Louisiana now has the fastest growing rate in the nation of new COVID-19 positive tests among children, shooting from 4% of those tested in June to one in four by early August. If we had magically foreseen COVID-19, what could we have done to protect our children and even thrive? Established massive broadband to make Louisiana a quality-of-life hub for remote work? Partnered with sister cities & countries for shared training of virtual-work skillsets? Invested in sudden demand industry such as testing, ventilators, and PPE manufacturing? As U.S. Army scientists predict deadlier pandemics to come, will Louisiana act now?
The five new realities form a dangerous avalanche. It is here, now. We are all riding it. It has the power to destroy us.
Here is the good news: It is also our greatest weapon for economic transformation. This unprecedented change is happening everywhere, and if we can recognize it, educate ourselves about it, and integrate it into all of our decisions across sectors and scale, we can navigate it to a future that has been our calling since the earliest days of Bulbancha.
In the rush of the flood, Faulkner’s protagonist “quit yelling then and went back to paddling. He was not trying to outrun it. He just knew from experience that when it overtook him, he would have to travel in the same direction it was moving in anyway, whether he wanted to or not, and when it did overtake him, he would begin to move too fast to stop, no matter what places he might come to ...”
Andrew Doss is an attorney who recently served as the director of the Governor’s Resilient Louisiana Commission.