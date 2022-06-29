Canceling Roe v. Wade is barbaric.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to remove women’s freedom of choice as to what they can do with their own bodies is a step back to barbarism.
When I was a senior in high school, abortions were illegal and unavailable with a skilled doctor. A fraternity brother got his girlfriend pregnant. We were told she left town but later the truth came out. She had had a “garage abortion” and died. I was shocked! Those conditions should never return where people are free.
When the law makes something illegal, that doesn’t mean it stops. If people want or need what is illegal, it creates a criminal underground market. For example, when prohibition was passed, it generated a huge market for illegal whiskey, at higher prices, poorer quality and increased crime.
Do we want to return to illegal garage abortions done with nonsterile bent coat hangers causing hemorrhages, sterilization and death?
The Pilgrims who founded our country were seeking religious freedom, and our founders separated church and state to guarantee it. Those who believe abortion is a sin have that freedom of choice. So too should those who follow different beliefs.
The right to obtain a safe medical abortion is very important. The best estimates suggest that 1 of 4 American women have an abortion during their lives. Medical abortions are safe and must remain a legal choice for all women.
Our laws and courts have no constitutional right to force the birth of an unwanted child when they aren’t responsible to feed, clothe, educate and raise that usually unloved child.
Here is a humane compromise. Permitting abortion during the first 16 weeks of pregnancy is the way to avoid the barbarous return to garage abortions that can kill both woman and the unborn.
SIDNEY PULITZER
businessman
New Orleans