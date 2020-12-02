Article III of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974 is a sacred pillar: taxes can only be considered in legislative sessions in odd-numbered years.
Louisiana has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge work. Traveling anywhere in Louisiana, you see — and feel — that the transportation need is significantly greater. For the economy to grow, commerce must be able to move goods and services quickly and trouble-free within and across the state.
Those are the opposing political and economic realities.
Great transportation infrastructure needs require new approaches, but the solution on the table for 2021 is problematic as well as outdated. New dedicated taxes will be necessary to fix our problems because legislators will not be able to carve out enough existing revenues to fix roads and bridges.
Jack McFarland, a state representative from Winnfield, plans to follow the old unsuccessful formula of trying to raise the gas tax next year and each year after for six years. His legislation would increase the gasoline tax by 10 cents per gallon initially. His crystal ball predicts $300 million a year will be collected.
The state gas tax would increase 2 cents a gallon each year after until the increase reaches 22 cents, for a total of 42 cents per gallon. Current Louisiana tax on gasoline is 20 cents per gallon.
Louisiana is at the lower end of the spectrum, with Alaska the lowest, taxing only 14.4 cents a gallon. The highest states are Pennsylvania and California at over 50 cents a gallon. Both of those states continue to increase their gas taxes.
The feds add another 18.4 cents tax per gallon of gasoline, so in Louisiana we pay a total of 38.4 cents a gallon in gas taxes. But a new Democratic administration might jack up the federal gas tax, which hasn’t been raised since October 1993. Since then, inflation has gone up 77%.
Also, the presidential candidate who wanted to “transition away from oil” might ensure the transitioning with stiff tax increases on petroleum, from crude all the way up to gasoline at the pump.
Federal tax increases, electric and hybrid vehicles, pandemic quarantines — all of those things reduce gasoline consumption. Gasoline taxes are not based on value, like sales tax is, but instead on consumption, or per gallon consumed. McFarland must be optimistic as well as clairvoyant to see $300 million out of his initial tax increase proposal.
Former state Rep Erich Ponti, now executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association, is assisting with even stronger psychic powers. He sees $660 million “down the road”, with 22 cents of increase over six years.
Raising state gasoline taxes to fix roads and bridges is not a new idea, just new to this sitting Legislature. In 2017, the Legislature considered a 17-cents per gallon increase, or $510 million a year. Gov. John Bel Edwards did not push the tax, although the state highway department has beat the drum for fixing roads and bridges. It got out of the House committee and died on the House floor without a vote.
Then in 2018, Ponti’s group, Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads, worked for a gasoline tax increase in the 2019 session, an election year. Their bill couldn’t even get a committee hearing.
A new czar of climate change, or the "green New Deal", may increase the price of oil and/or gasoline before taxes. As prices at the pump go up and automobiles become more efficient, consumption — and therefore the revenues projected by the state tax — will decrease.
Roads and bridges are vital to the future economic growth and competitiveness of Louisiana. The revenue to maintain them must be dependable and stable with everyone contributing — homeowners, renters, and businesses. And there’s only one source which does that: property taxes.
Article VII of the Louisiana Constitution, Section 19, allows for a statewide property tax of up to 5.75 mills of assessed value. This new tax could be levied by the Legislature and dedicated to roads and bridges with a portion guaranteed to be spent in the parish where it was generated, say 35%.
The new tax would generate $250 million to $300 million in reliable revenue every year, with some growth over time. The public should receive a full accounting of which roads and bridges are improved with their money. All funds from this new dedicated tax should be spent on capital construction of roads and bridges, not administration for an already bloated transportation department.
Like all tax increases, it would require a two-thirds vote of the House, then the Senate, then the governor’s signature or promise not to veto it. Attempting a new tax to solve an old problem takes courage, hard work and lots of communication.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.