We’re coming up on three years since State Police chased down 49-year-old Ronald Greene on a rural highway in northeast Louisiana, beat him, and then launched an elaborate cover-up of the circumstances of his death.
“I beat the ever-living f*** out of him,” trooper Chris Hollingsworth told a colleague, according to audio captured on his body camera.
Yet State Police told Greene’s family that he died in a car crash that ended the chase on May 9, 2019. They hid the evidence, and it took 474 days before they launched an internal probe into Greene's death.
The cover-up of Greene’s beating and other abuses of Black motorists by Monroe area State Police is shaping up to be the biggest law enforcement scandal in Louisiana since the killings of innocent civilians by New Orleans police in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Those abuses led Mayor Mitch Landrieu to voluntarily enter into a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department to reform the department. The consent decree unquestionably led to better policing in New Orleans. But it has stretched on for a decade now, and the city has spent years trying to shake loose of it, an effort that may finally succeed this summer. It cost millions in consultant fees and some of its restrictions, such as limits on car chases, have discouraged officers and emboldened suspects. The city is having trouble recruiting officers and the force has shrunk so dangerously that New Orleans had to trim the length of Carnival parade routes.
Whether the State Police will wind up in a similar fix remains to be seen, but Gov. John Bel Edwards has not demonstrated so far that he has it in him to clean things up.
Edwards’ first State Police superintendent was Mike Edmonson, who he kept on after Bobby Jindal left office. Edmonson retired after The Advocate revealed that he let several key aides charge state taxpayers for hotel stays and overtime as they drove to a conference in San Diego, detouring to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas.
Next up was Kevin Reeves, under whose leadership the Ronald Greene cover-up was crafted.
It was Reeves who sent Edwards a text message on May 10, 2019, that there had been a “violent, lengthy struggle” involving State Police that resulted in the death of a man in Union Parish. Neither man apparently found anything fishy enough to demand an independent review of the case.
Reeves retired in 2020.
The jury is still out on his replacement, Lamar Davis.
Davis initially said the investigation of Greene’s death prevented him from releasing video of the incident. But after incriminating portions were disclosed by The Associated Press, the urgency for secrecy seemed to vanish, and Davis released the rest of the recordings.
After release of the videos, the AP reported, Davis and his chief of staff, Lt. Col Doug Cain, tried to persuade the local district attorney, John Belton, that the troopers’ actions were justified.
This month, Davis faced bruising questions from a legislative committee about allegations that Cain had wiped data from his cellphone.
“You couldn’t have him being chief of staff at the same time (as the investigation),” said state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma. “I always thought that was borderline crazy.
Cain has denied wrongdoing, but Davis suspended him with pay the next day.
Davis also selected Maj. Jason Turner to lead the agency’s Criminal Investigative Division and tasked him with reviewing use of force complaints and policies.
But Turner retired last month after revelations that Albert Paxton, who investigated the Greene death, wrote in his notes that Turner concluded that the beating of Greene involved “policy violations but not against the law.”
Another Edwards appointment was Mike Noel, who was the No. 2 official in the State Police at the time of Greene’s death. Edwards tapped him to lead the state board that oversees gambling at a critical moment, as the state was preparing to implement sports betting. Faced with the prospect of fielding questions about the Greene case from legislators at a confirmation hearing, Noel resigned in June 2021.
Elected officials who oversee law enforcement are always challenged to strike a balance between support and skepticism. Support, because policing is dangerous work, and often thankless. Skepticism because officers have wide authority, and any workforce tends to protect its own.
Louisiana may soon be joining New Orleans in operating a police force under federal supervision. Maybe that outcome can be avoided, but it will require better leadership from the man at the top.