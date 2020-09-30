Some of the most important lessons of the many we’ve learned during COVID-19 are those that have exposed the deficiencies in our current systems. Fortunately, the legislative special session offers an opportunity to address one of the most consequential issues that has arisen in recent months: our state’s unchecked emergency declaration powers and process.
Early in September, the Pelican Institute sought to better understand both current law and jurisprudence on emergency powers, as well as best practices from other states. The result of that research was a report which showed that our state’s emergency powers lack the important checks and balances that exist throughout all other levels of government.
Under current law, Louisiana’s governor is the sole decision-maker when it comes to enacting and extending emergency declarations. This means the governor — any governor — can keep churches, businesses, schools, and civil society as a whole shut down indefinitely, with very little recourse for those who wish to offer alternative points of view. This is contrary to the core feature of the American system of government: checks and balances. Now, lawmakers have a chance to make common-sense reforms to balance executive power in the most momentous of situations.
John Adams put it best when he said, “Power must never be trusted without a check." That’s especially true in the midst of a crisis.
Other states, such as Utah, Kansas, Alaska, Georgia and Connecticut, already have established procedures that give lawmakers a say in the extension of emergency declarations. It is common sense to say that legislators, who are most directly accountable to their constituents, deserve the right to weigh in on decisions that will directly impact the lives, liberties, and livelihoods of people in their districts and across the state.
Having the legislature’s input on extending disaster declarations beyond the initial 30-day mandates will add an important check to the current process and avoid the one-size-fits-all approaches that have led us to the problems we’re reckoning with today. This isn’t a temporary fix, and it’s not a knee-jerk response to the current situation. It is a needed and sensible structural fix that will go far beyond the current occupant of the governor’s mansion or which party holds more power at present. This is about living up to our core American values of checks and balances in our government.
If we foster a system that favors collaboration with other elected officials over unilateral power, we will be more responsive to the needs of the individuals, entrepreneurs, and families that make Louisiana a special place. We must remember that emergency powers, particularly during a pandemic like the one we currently face, have an impact on the lives, livelihoods, and freedoms of our fellow citizens.
That is why now is the time to be thoughtful about the measures we’re taking and ensure checks and balances to the state’s emergency powers are in place. As citizens of this great state, we’re in this together, and it will take all of us to ensure our government lives up to the promise of freedom and liberty made by our Founding Fathers. As Thomas Jefferson said, “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”
Daniel J. Erspamer heads the Pelican Institute for Public Policy in New Orleans.