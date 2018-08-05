Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Hello August!
With record-breaking heat comes record-breaking numbers!
This week, we had a whopping 341 entries for the caption contest. I believe that is the most ever, and they were really hilarious. With so many great options, we had a devil of a time picking the winner and finalists.
There were several entries that were very similar, and we followed the same rule as always and took the earliest sent in or the one with the clearest, fastest punch line.
Funny stuff, folks…
The winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Gary Cloninger, Covington (punch line lettered into cartoon)
FINALISTS:
Renee Dodge, New Orleans: “Amateur.”
Ralph Stephens, Baton Rouge: “I tol’ you to go easy on the Tabasco!!”
B. Arthur Lemoine, Arabi: “Was it this hot when you went down to Georgia?”
Russell R. Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “When we say it is “Hotter than Hell” we mean it.”
Joseph A. Bryant, III, Destrehan: “Hot? This is nothing, wait until election season.”
Jonathan Boone, Bastrop, TX: “Don’t worry, you’ll get used to it!”
Jim Ehrlicher, Baton Rouge: “Heh! Is it true that in Hell, residents complain about it being hotter than Louisiana?”
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: “Looks like you’re out of the frying pan and into the humidity.”
Earl Boudreaux, Port Allen: “Man, you look like you been to “Hell and back”!”
David Palmisano, Marrero: “You’re not from around here, are you?”
Great job, Everyone!
~ Walt