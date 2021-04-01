What skills set are you looking for in the next Democrat you send to Congress?
There’s a real difference in the runoff for the 2nd Congressional District which runs from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, formerly represented by Cedric Richmond. Both candidates are lifelong Democrats, successfully getting elected to public offices many times: Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson.
All runoff candidates start over from zero. Not only do they have to identify and turn out those people who voted for them in the primary, but in this case, they fight for voters of the 13 other candidates who lost.
Many of those folks may lose interest. March turnout for the primary was only 18%. Fewer candidates and fewer races for other offices may mean fewer voters show up in April.
You’re electing one of 435 members of Congress. Should it be someone who can work well with others to get things done for the country, the state, and your hometown; or should it be someone who doesn’t work well with others but can raise a stink on important issues and use their political power to block others whenever needed?
As you review campaign literature and advertising, always think about where the candidate’s support comes from both in political endorsements and campaign checks.
If you want someone in Congress who works well with the rest of Louisiana’s delegation to pass legislation and support projects in the best interest of the state and district, you would vote for a team player. A deciding dynamic among the politicians who have worked with both runoff candidates seems to be that many more think they can work with Carter than Peterson.
Take, for example, Baton Rouge’s mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, who served with both in the Legislature.
“East Baton Rouge Parish is represented by two congressional districts. It is important that our representatives are working past political differences and seeking a harmonious working tenor to bring back the federal resources that our people send to Washington each year. I believe Senator (Troy) Carter is the man to do that. He has demonstrated his ability to work across the aisle, while still fighting for and upholding democratic ideals,” Broome said.
On the other hand, if you want to elect a disrupter, someone who can throw a monkey wrench into whatever’s going on in order to make a political point, you would vote for the person with much less support from colleagues. As immediate past chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, Peterson is well-versed in trying to beat the other members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation since all are Republicans.
Most of Peterson’s support politically and financially comes from outside of the congressional district and Louisiana. She proved difficult to work with among legislators and used her state Senate veto powers to deny appointments by her own party’s governor, John Bel Edwards. The targets included a former Orleans legislator, also a Democrat, she served with — and without any discussions beforehand with Edwards.
Gary Chambers, of Baton Rouge, was virtually unknown when the campaign began but led Peterson by 834 votes or 2% in New Orleans and only missed beating her into the runoff by about 1,550 votes. Peterson has been representing Orleans Parish districts in the state Legislature for 21 years.
Peterson must be embarrassed to finish third in her own Senate district with only 26% of the Election Day vote. After all, that is where people know her best — although she won three previous elections there in a row, the latest in 2019.
Maybe the term-limited legislator knew how unpopular she was and decided it was time to move on, convinced she could do better somewhere else. She did lead in the primary 80 miles upriver in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Chambers endorses her in the runoff, not Carter.
Troy Carter has a reputation for working more amicably with colleagues than does Peterson. A long list of endorsements from state senators and local officials from New Orleans, Jefferson Parish and Baton Rouge show that. Carter also has more backing than Peterson from the business community as well as the Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO.
While both runoff candidates are endorsed by the Louisiana Democratic Party, Peterson has more out-of-state help because of her work with the state party and her time serving on the Democratic National Committee.
Disrupters can be more popular in today’s politics, as outsider candidates in both parties have shown nationally, because their supporters are more likely to vote in low-turnout races.
The congressional runoff is anyone’s race to win or lose depending on which campaign does the better job of getting their supporters to vote.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.