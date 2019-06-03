Whenever someone discusses the need to diversify, unless we’re speaking of stock options, the look that comes over the listener depending on their background or depth of understanding can be described as mild to overt panic. This is why as an educator of color, I was excited to learn that more than 75 education organizations have signed on to a coalition letter led by the Association of American Educators and the United Negro College Fund calling to diversify the teacher population. The need has never been greater.
When I first sought to speak to and recruit for diversity in the teaching profession, I recalled two transformational experiences in my life; one as a young student and one as an adult educator.
The first was early in my school years. An innocent sleepover invitation became my first real experience with racism. The sleepover was canceled. Why? “My momma said your dad is black.” When I turning to a teacher for consolation, her response was, “You can’t make people be your friend.” That was it: zero regard for the tiny human heart that had just been pulverized by a deep-rooted fear and hatred so accepted in society that it was a nonissue not worthy of validation. I would experience many more expressions of racism. When I left home, I had no idea that these experiences would follow me. If I had, I may never have had the courage to leave home.
The second experience decades later was also in a school setting. As an experienced teacher in a new school, I felt well prepared with solutions that might mitigate the institutionalized problems I had seen in my childhood. I had a group of honors class students who constantly questioned my authority and my credentials to teach advanced students. These situations did not cause me to have any bitterness toward my students. On the contrary, they made me realize how desperately white students need to be more regularly exposed to teachers and leaders of color. Students need to see enough educated people who look like me and anyone “different” so that we are not a rarity, but a reminder that that everyone comes with their own story. We each need to take the time to learn that story.
Sadly, I see far less acceptance and celebration of differences than my romanticized hopes in childhood anticipated that the future would hold. As a culturally responsive teacher and a teacher of color, I find myself counseling students of color in how to cope and communicate through microaggressions as often as I find myself listening as white students sob when their parents threaten harsh punishment when they’re caught texting love interests of color. To find myself on the adult end of a persistent hateful cycle of apathetic ignorance creates an emotional burden that would be dramatically lightened if there were both more culturally responsive educators and more educators of color to help carry the load.
Although these experiences are my own, they are not unique to me. The need for a diverse and learner-ready teaching force has never been clearer. Students of color need to see teachers of color in positions of authority, esteem, and leadership so that they can aspire to be what is sometimes hard to see. White students also need a diverse teacher population so that they are neither shocked nor uncomfortable when a person of color is teaching, leading, or supervising them. What is an education, if not to truly educate?
Kimberly Eckert is an educator in West Baton Rouge Parish. She's currently Louisiana's Public Interest Fellow, an NEA Global Fellow, and is the 2018 Louisiana Teacher of the Year.