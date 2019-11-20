Cheyenne was once a shy, curious girl who loved to draw and make words rhyme. Then she saw the death of her grandmother to disease, heard the death of an uncle to gunfire, lost her father to mass incarceration, and everything changed. Now Cheyenne and her two young siblings rarely see their mother, who works three jobs. School days start at 5 a.m. with helping get her younger siblings up and ready for bus pick-up. She usually gets to school hungry, tired and agitated, and sometimes can’t help laying her head on the desk for a nap or snapping at people for seemingly no reason. Without the words to express how she’s feeling, Cheyenne’s agitation will soon turn to anger. She could do something explosive and end up suspended — or worse, arrested.
To survive each day in New Orleans, young people like Cheyenne have to cope with a host of challenges, including high rates of childhood and community trauma, poor access to quality physical and mental health services, and high rates of disconnection from school. These challenges are the result of a nearly 40% child poverty rate and centuries of structural racism that exacerbate and entrench inequality.
New Orleans’ primary response historically has been to punish and contain young people like Cheyenne. It invested $47 million in building a new youth jail, only to have that jail cited for overcrowding three years later.
For the first time, the mayor and the City Council are funding a new strategy. With their support, we at the Children and Youth Planning Board are partnering with the New Orleans Youth Alliance and the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families to develop New Orleans’ first-ever Youth Master Plan, a roadmap for a coordinated, holistic and youth-centric approach to providing services that changes the narrative around New Orleans youth and better aligns the allocation of resources with the needs of young people. We’re setting out to do that through a participatory process that engages youth as co-authors, develops their leadership and generates a shared vision for the future and we need the entire city behind us.
This was the same idea behind Youth NOLA at 211, the first one-stop-shop for youth and families to find community resources. By partnering with youth experts and Via Link’s 211 services, we co-designed a resource that puts more than 300 child, youth, and family-friendly resources throughout New Orleans in the hands of young people using the language of their peers. Finding grief counseling or an after-school sports program is just a call, text or chat message away, and the site serves as a central clearinghouse for other resource guides like NOYA’s new 2019 Youth Programs Directory.
Youth NOLA at 211 shows us that there are numerous organizations and community members working to help young people in the city succeed. What remains to be seen is if we can leverage that by growing more connected and less siloed around our youth services in New Orleans. Our accountability needs to go beyond the individual to look at the neighborhood, the block or the family in order to translate to the transformative change our young people need.
The Youth Master Plan is a start, but we need every community organization, elected official, youth advocate, parent and resident to come together to put their trust in our city’s young people and invest in their vision for our community. The future of our city’s youth depends on it.
Karen Evans is the executive director of the New Orleans Children and Youth Planning Board.