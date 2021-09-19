See if YOU can light up the word balloon in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest?!!

Cursing The Darkness
With recent massive power outages across the region, I’m guessing this one doesn’t need a whole lot of explaining. I’ve filled in the first word balloon, the second one is all yours. Have at it!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, September 27th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, September 23rd AT MIDNIGHT.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt