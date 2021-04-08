One of my most interesting tasks each semester is to introduce my media-ethics students at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication to a slightly different field, the ethics of public relations. In some ways, public-relations ethics differ from the ethics of journalism, which I tend to focus on. But the principles are the same:
- Tell the truth, particularly if you work for a public institution.
- Admit that you can’t control a touchy story ...
- But remember that you often can get ahead of it by being forthright.
My college juniors and seniors grasp those principles — they’re not very complex — but LSU’s leaders don’t. Their lack of understanding has damaged LSU — and us, because we’re LSU’s customers.
Take the typical lawyerly approach that argues against disclosure of just about any fact, even if the facts belong to us. LSU’s top lawyer, who is paid by us, said Wednesday that he would refuse to allow many of the key witnesses, who are paid by us and were requested by the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, which is paid by us, to testify because of a lawsuit against LSU.
Instead of taking advantage of this grand legislative platform to tell LSU’s side of the sordid sexual assault scandal, “it would not be prudent” for us to do that, he said with words that are hollow to parents and students. Thus, the drip-drip-drip of scandal could go on forever, as LSU uses lawsuit after lawsuit as an excuse to remain silent. (It took eight years for the Les Miles part of the octopus-like scandal to become public because LSU is so expert at purposely keeping secrets from its customers.)
I was telling a friend, who is the president of a public university outside of Louisiana, that LSU is frozen into inaction by lawyers who are afraid of what will come out in suits but are equally afraid to explain the university’s position. “I’ll tell you what I do,” he said. “I ask the lawyers for advice, then I make the right decision.”
My shrewd friend also would understand the need to cozy up to the press occasionally. For example, The Advocate reported in February that the U.S. Department of Education is going to investigate crimes against students at LSU. (Don’t confuse that with this week’s report of a second federal investigation.)
The Advocate’s Andrea Gallo reported then that “University officials acknowledged the investigation on Friday after The Advocate reported it, citing two sources close to the investigation.” Instead of the cloak-and-dagger leaks involved, imagine if a university official had picked up the phone and called The Advocate to say, “We want to be open about this whole mess and want to tell you about a federal investigation.”
Such openness is even more important in the era of Twitter, where LSU’s reputation gets worse every day (because it doesn’t respond to the drip-drip-drip, because it isn’t transparent, etc.). Many services offer to monitor the words used in social media during a crisis so that corporations — and universities — can measure how much trouble they’re in. I don’t know if we’re using such a service — LSU doesn’t tell us much — but I can’t imagine that the words are very good. Among Wednesday’s words describing LSU on Twitter were “drama,” “coverup,” “disgusted” and “blocking its employees from testifying.”
Worse, interim university President Tom Galligan told reporter Julie O’Donoghue that he is “going to follow advice of counsel” about whether LSU witnesses should testify. Much has been written about lawyers’ roles in crises of confidence in big institutions. Our lawyers should remember one piece of advice that I uncovered: “As a result of greater public interest and media scrutiny, legal disputes increasingly are being litigated as vigorously in the court of public opinion as they are in the courtroom.”
P.S. We’re losing.
Jerry Ceppos teaches journalism at LSU and is a former newspaper editor.