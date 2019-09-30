In New Orleans, a city where there are more businesses selling alcohol than there are police officers, it’s our duty as elected leaders to ensure those businesses are good stewards for the safety of our residents and visitors. While the New Orleans entertainment landscape has evolved over recent decades, the laws have not. Some of these outdated laws, from as far back as the 1950s, create challenges for enforcement and do not provide clear responsibilities for any business in New Orleans with an Alcoholic Beverage Outlet permit.
Orleans Parish has 1,444 ABO operators; 336 of those are located in the French Quarter — an area less than one square mile. With more than 18 million tourists annually who visit our city, it is our responsibility to ensure that they are safe and that the people who live near these many ABOs are not negatively impacted.
ABOs are an important part of the vibrant New Orleans culture that many of us cherish. So, how do we balance the social, cultural and economic value of ABOs with civic responsibility? To make sure everyone’s rights, from bar owners to employees to homeowners are respected?
While updating these provisions is a step in the right direction, I realize there are some controversial portions of the law. With so much misinformation circulating, I’d like to explain why those policies are critical to preserving the quality of life in our city, and provide facts as to what the ordinance now under discussion really accomplishes:
1. Deletes certain antiquated and discriminatory suspension/revocation grounds such as “permitting females to frequent the premises and solicit patrons for drinks.”
2. Updates the code to include contemporary ABO categories like distilleries and breweries.
3. Develops an appeals process for applicants denied an ABO permit or a renewal.
4. Crafts an emergency suspension provision to allow for a temporary suspension of an ABO permit, pending a review hearing, when emergency action is imperatively required to protect the safety of the community. Regulations must be adopted to ensure due process prior to this power taking effect.
5. Modernizes the ABO application requirements by removing archaic and regressive provisions that stymie healthy entrepreneurship.
6. Retains the existing requirement that a “manager” be on premises at all times as a responsible party, but enlarges the definition of “manager,” thus giving smaller businesses greater staffing flexibility.
7. Deletes outdated requirements mandating fingerprints and identification cards for “every employee of a cabaret or night club”.
8. Aligns the city code to the existing state law mandate requiring both state and city ABO permits for legal operation.
9. Requires that property and sales taxes be paid prior to ABO permit issuance or renewal.
10. Allow bars to have sidewalk seating on the public right of way, which is currently illegal.
New Orleans is, of course, famous for its good times and conviviality, and many neighborhoods benefit from ABOs that are true community anchors. While this ordinance is about protecting those establishments, it’s also about the corner store, repeatedly fined for illegal activity, holding its neighborhood hostage. About the citizen shot and killed after months of neighbors warning the police about criminal activity surrounding the ABO. If we are to strike the appropriate balance around ABOs, it means we must make the rules crystal clear and the sanctions tied to those rules strong enough to deter bad behavior.
I understand there may be disagreements over some of the provisions, but I believe clear and well-defined laws are good for businesses and residents alike. We need to ensure our existing businesses can thrive, new ones can open more easily, our residents can have a decent quality of life and our visitors can enjoy the city the way we would like to, safely.
Kristen Gisleson Palmer is a member of the New Orleans City Council.