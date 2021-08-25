Louisiana has an almost unique way of electing local, state and federal officials. Our “jungle primary” is different from most other states.
Ballotpedia.org calls it, “Louisiana’s majority-vote” system. All candidates appear on the same primary or general election ballot, regardless of party affiliation. The one who achieves 50% plus one vote or more on either ballot wins.
Louisiana doesn’t produce Republicans or Democrats distilled through “closed” primaries open only to the parties’ registrants, like most places.
Edwin W. Edwards gave us today’s system so he wouldn’t have to run three times, twice in the Democratic Party’s closed primaries in 1971 and then in the 1972 general election against a Republican who had little or no primary opposition.
By 1987, the jungle primary cost Edwards his first defeat because he wound up in the runoff with Buddy Roemer. Edwards assessed his chances and quit the race, denying Roemer the opportunity to solidify voters behind him or against Edwards.
Bill Cassidy rose from state senator to congressman to U.S. senator. Recently challenged by an assortment of wannabes, Cassidy cruised to a primary victory with the state GOP endorsement and embraced the support of President Donald Trump.
On Election Day in 2020, Cassidy received 59% of the vote. Trump achieved 58% in Louisiana on the same ballot.
Then, in about 100 days, Cassidy turned on Trump and many Louisiana constituents by becoming one of seven Republican senators voting to convict Trump in the second Senate impeachment trial. After that, Cassidy joined 18 Republican senators to give Democrat President Joe Biden his first big legislative win — the so-called infrastructure bill of $1.2 trillion. Thirty Republican senators voted against the bill, including Cassidy’s Louisiana colleague, U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy.
A trillion dollars is a million millions. The infrastructure bill has many deals and hurdles to pass the House of Representatives. Wonder if Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, will allow any public hearings?
There were no public hearings to explain or take testimony on the 2,700-page $1.2 trillion boondoggle. Unveiled during a rare Sunday night session, then passed on Tuesday, that’s not how the “world’s greatest deliberative body” should conduct the nation’s business.
Watching Cassidy’s maneuvers and coalition-building, I began to wonder what he could be up to by making such a dramatic swing. Could he be breaking out to run for governor?
Tyler Bridges, in this newspaper, already cited Cassidy for his “… political turnabout. Republicans are chastising Bill Cassidy. Democrats praise him.”
Cassidy released a statement after Senate passage of the legislation saying Louisiana would receive nearly $6 billion “creating tens of thousands of new jobs.”
The benefits according to Cassidy: “The new bridges and repaired highways will shorten commutes. Rural broadband will connect and give all Americans access to Telehealth, online education, and other benefits. Flood mitigation, weatherization, and coastal restoration will protect against flooding and lower utility bills. Improved water, sewer, and drainage will revitalize communities.”
Think about the governor’s race: In Louisiana politics, Cassidy would have a “free shot” because he doesn’t have to give up his Senate seat to run in 2023. He’d have a national fundraising base as a reelected U.S. senator, able to raise a ton of money. If Cassidy loses, he’s still one of 100 U.S. senators.
Other Republicans testing the water for a gubernatorial campaign must give up their current jobs to take the shot: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain, and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell.
That’s risky for all since just two will make the runoff, probably only one if Cassidy runs. The rest will be out of politics, struggling to raise money for any leftover campaign debts.
The 2023 governor’s race is over a year away, but next year’s midterm congressional elections in Louisiana appear boring. Two years from now, Gov. John Bel Edwards cannot run for a third consecutive term.
Many conservatives pulled a lever for Cassidy in a very high turnout election last year. Maybe he’s moving to the middle so no one from the left can squeeze him out of the runoff, expecting a candidate to his right with Trump’s support.
Even though he’s been successful in “open primary” races, Cassidy knows Trump will come after him, so he’s trying to preempt Democrats from running.
All the politicians are trying to figure out this race. Why not join in the fun?
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.