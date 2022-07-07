A strong economy with ample opportunity requires a skilled workforce. During this legislative session, lawmakers recognized that one of the critical components for creating a strong workforce is child care. Yet too few working families in Baton Rouge and across the state have access to the high-quality early care and education they need for their children.
Our legislators increased the state’s investment to help ensure that child care, in all forms, is readily available to working parents; our leaders in Baton Rouge must build on this progress locally. This is an especially urgent need: About 80% of children start kindergarten behind on day one.
What’s more, studies show that employee absences and turnover due to childcare issues cost Louisiana employers $762 million per year. Here in the capital region, limited access to high-quality child care precipitates hiring and employee retention challenges in every sector of our local economy.
I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about how we can systematically increase opportunities for all who want one in our community. Increasing access to high-quality early care and education is one such investment in opportunity that could yield enormous dividends. Parents have peace of mind at work when they know their children are safe and supported. Children who receive high-quality child care have fewer referrals for special education services, fewer grade retentions and are more likely to graduate from high school.
Down the line, high-quality care and early education can reduce unemployment and a likelihood of future involvement in the criminal justice system, as well as other social ills. Even those without young children benefit because the higher the education rate in a community, the higher the wages are for everyone, regardless of their educational level. This is a positive self-reinforcing cycle that can flip the script on the generational challenges in which we in Louisiana often find ourselves stuck.
Other communities across the state are stepping up for young children and their working parents. Jefferson Parish, New Orleans and Shreveport have dedicated local funds to increase child care access for working families, which allows them to receive matching dollars from Louisiana Early Childhood Education Fund, effectively doubling their investment. More local champions, including in the city of Monroe and Ascension Parish, are also seeking to increase their investments in early care and education and benefit from the state match opportunity.
Baton Rouge must join this parade of progress and take the lead on expanding access to quality care and education in our community. These investments will empower our families, employers, and — most importantly — our children, giving them unlimited opportunities, growth and prosperity. An investment in the future of our community is long overdue.
Chris Meyer is president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and previously founded and led New Schools for Baton Rouge.