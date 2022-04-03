With over 680 entries sent in... Check out who made the WINNING shot, and all the finalists, in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Hoops!
We received 689 entries in this week’s Final Four Caption Contest and not a bracket-buster in the bunch. I think you’ll agree that these are really funny! Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Bob Bodet, New Orleans: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Richard Hirsch, Livonia: “He got a technical foul for fighting with the Zebras over a bad call.”
Don Randon, Gretna: “Problem is when he chokes, he chokes!”
John E. Galloway, Kenner: “He struggled academically until he switched his major to zoology.”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “He was going through the transfer portal but wouldn’t fit.”
Bill Neville, Metairie: “I don’t care how tall he is, he’s not dunking with those arms.”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “Don’t laugh, he already has NIL endorsements from Ringling Brothers and Wild Animal Kingdom.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Harry’s favorite shot is the sky hook!!!”
Richie Schega, Mandeville: “And to think, at three years old, he has 18 more years of eligibility.”
Mark Weber, New Orleans: “We got him through the transfer portal from the Audubon Zoo.”
Kenny Mathews, Mandeville: “I hear he signed a sweet NIL deal with Toys R Us.”
Ann Fenstermaker, Lafayette:“Yeah, he can see over the rim, but he can’t dunk worth a darn!”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “At least we won’t need cheerleaders to reach stuck balls.”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “He really stuck his neck out for the team today.”
Bob Casey, Covington: “And another advantage is, after we win the tournament, we won’t need a ladder to cut down the net.”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge:“If the kid could jump, he’d get more playing time.”
Christy Reigert, Jefferson: “He can block a shot, but he sure can’t dribble.”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “As long as he doesn’t get a sore throat, we’ll be fine.”
Bob Ussery, New Orleans: “Man, recruiting has reached new heights.”
Rod McEwen, Waverly, GA: “Ok, so he’s tall, but does he have a hook shot?”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “He’s a transfer student from MIZZOO University!”
Peter Thompkins, New Orleans: “If only he had opposable thumbs…”
Marc Loudon, New Orleans: “I’m amazed they were able to get him on the team bus.”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “He’s expected to be the number one ‘giraffe pick’.”
Ivy Mathieu, LaPlace: “Who is going to tell him that he is already a standout?”
Russell R. Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “He’s got the height, but wobbly legs.”
Frank E. Gerarve, III, New Orleans: “It’s a good thing we’re playing in the Superdome!”
Sam Johnson, Zachary: “I think he’s going to vote for the salad bar after the game!!”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “I have a joke about his neck but it’s too long to tell.”
Jeff Bush, Covington: “He’s always been a spotty shooter.”
Sam Pernici, Baton Rouge: “We got him in the transfer portal from the Baton Rouge Zoo!”
Daria Vincent, Metairie: “Whatever he says is going to go over our heads.”
David Delgado, New Orleans:“Everyone looks up to him!”
Toby Whitfield, Metairie: “He can’t shoot. But he plays heads up defense.”
Vicki Whittington, Baton Rouge: “This is a real stretch!”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes --- Walt