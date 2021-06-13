With over 700 entries, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist

Rising Gas Prices

We received 723 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest. From electric car jokes all the way to a 1979 gas-shortage reference… These were great!

As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.

Here are your winner and finalists!!

WINNER:

Bryan Womack, Carencro: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)

FINALISTS

Alan Seicshnaydre, Metairie: “Hey, man, you got the wrong guy… I was never at the Tesla dealership across the street!!!”

Dottie Derbes, Covington: “JUST TAKE THE CAR!! ... I can’t afford to drive it anyway.”

Diane Christy, New Orleans: “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a fill-up today!”

David Weber, Kenner: “WHOA! I’M HERE TO BUY BEER, NOT GAS!”

Ken Hickman, New Orleans: “I remember you. You robbed me back in ’79. It was an ‘odd day’.”

Warren Bayer, Covington: “We already cut the Destin trip to Orange Beach, now we will be lucky to make it to Biloxi.”

Jimmie Papia, Metairie: “No, I don’t want to extend my car warranty.”

Avery Kostrzewa (Age 10), New Orleans: “I picked the wrong day to get gas.”

Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “Really? Now? You couldn’t have done this last year when I drove 100 miles in 14 months?”

Charles Hamilton, Carlsbad, CA: “At least leave me enough for a po’ boy!”

Dale Aydell, French Settlement: “No big deal. I’m a regular at the casino and used to being robbed by one-armed bandits.”

David Delgado, New Orleans: “For this price, you should throw in a free car wash!”

Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “It’s true my wife refers to me as a ‘gas factory’, but I’m not your competition!”

Patrick Hogan, Covington: “OK! OK! I’ll fill up.”

Kent Riddle, Denham Springs: “Hey, I drive an electric car! I just stopped in for a soda!”

Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge:“Go ahead, pump, make my day.”

Christopher Kalish, Sarasota, FL: “Two arms or one leg?”

Liz Comes, Pollock: “I’m about to get hosed!”

Eugene Green, New Orleans: “Yes, I stopped at the electric cars showroom, but just to see how bad they are!”

Dr. Bill Coleman, Metairie: “Can I use Bitcoin?”

Matt Tessier, Baton Rouge: “I can’t pay up, so just pump me full of leaded.”

David Donze, New Orleans: “At least if I get carjacked they won’t make it far with these prices.”

Rocco Iacovone, Bloomfield, NJ: “Yes, I promise I’ll trade her in for a gas guzzler.”

Peggy R. Rozas, Cottonport: “This is highway robbery!”

Dee deMontluzin, New Orleans: “Bring it on. I survived 2020.”

 

Well played, everyone!

Best wishes--Walt

Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com

