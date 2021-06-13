With over 700 entries, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Rising Gas Prices
We received 723 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest. From electric car jokes all the way to a 1979 gas-shortage reference… These were great!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Bryan Womack, Carencro: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Alan Seicshnaydre, Metairie: “Hey, man, you got the wrong guy… I was never at the Tesla dealership across the street!!!”
Dottie Derbes, Covington: “JUST TAKE THE CAR!! ... I can’t afford to drive it anyway.”
Diane Christy, New Orleans: “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a fill-up today!”
David Weber, Kenner: “WHOA! I’M HERE TO BUY BEER, NOT GAS!”
Ken Hickman, New Orleans: “I remember you. You robbed me back in ’79. It was an ‘odd day’.”
Warren Bayer, Covington: “We already cut the Destin trip to Orange Beach, now we will be lucky to make it to Biloxi.”
Jimmie Papia, Metairie: “No, I don’t want to extend my car warranty.”
Avery Kostrzewa (Age 10), New Orleans: “I picked the wrong day to get gas.”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “Really? Now? You couldn’t have done this last year when I drove 100 miles in 14 months?”
Charles Hamilton, Carlsbad, CA: “At least leave me enough for a po’ boy!”
Dale Aydell, French Settlement: “No big deal. I’m a regular at the casino and used to being robbed by one-armed bandits.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “For this price, you should throw in a free car wash!”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “It’s true my wife refers to me as a ‘gas factory’, but I’m not your competition!”
Patrick Hogan, Covington: “OK! OK! I’ll fill up.”
Kent Riddle, Denham Springs: “Hey, I drive an electric car! I just stopped in for a soda!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge:“Go ahead, pump, make my day.”
Christopher Kalish, Sarasota, FL: “Two arms or one leg?”
Liz Comes, Pollock: “I’m about to get hosed!”
Eugene Green, New Orleans: “Yes, I stopped at the electric cars showroom, but just to see how bad they are!”
Dr. Bill Coleman, Metairie: “Can I use Bitcoin?”
Matt Tessier, Baton Rouge: “I can’t pay up, so just pump me full of leaded.”
David Donze, New Orleans: “At least if I get carjacked they won’t make it far with these prices.”
Rocco Iacovone, Bloomfield, NJ: “Yes, I promise I’ll trade her in for a gas guzzler.”
Peggy R. Rozas, Cottonport: “This is highway robbery!”
Dee deMontluzin, New Orleans: “Bring it on. I survived 2020.”
Well played, everyone!
Best wishes--Walt