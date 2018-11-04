Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Elections and Pilgrims and Turkeys, Oh, my!
There’s a lot going on in the next few weeks so let’s combine a couple of themes and let you sort it all out.
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, November 12th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, November 8TH AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt