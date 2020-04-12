Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Quarantine Chaos
Everyone is doing their best during this very difficult time. But being stuck inside a house full of family members and animals day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day after day can drive even the strongest among us to seek out a little private space to regroup occasionally.
Here's a plan!! Go grab a pen and paper and hide somewhere and come up with a punch line to help us smile through all of this.
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, April 20th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, April 16th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone and stay safe!
Best wishes---Walt