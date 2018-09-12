There's a new development in the saga over whether Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected the appointment of the wife of one of his critics out of revenge. The governor has been accused by Sheriff Steve Prator of rejecting his wife Carolyn Prator's nomination to the Red River Waterway Commission because of the sheriff’s criticism of Edwards’ criminal justice reform legislation. Edwards has denied several times through his spokesperson that revenge was his motive.
But now a member of the governor's own party, Shreveport state Sen. Greg Tarver, says he knows Edwards rejected Prator's nomination out of revenge because the governor told him so.
"The governor told me he's not going to appoint the man's wife (Carolyn Prator) because the sheriff had been talking about this criminal justice stuff, " Tarver told me in a telephone interview Monday.
The 11-member Red River commission represents seven north Louisiana parishes including Caddo. The commission decides, among other things, how to spend flood control money. State law requires the governor to choose from a list of names provided by three agencies. All three agencies forwarded one name, Carolyn Prator. The governor’s ignoring the unanimous recommendation was suspicious from the start, especially in light of Prator's husband being one of Edward's harshest critics.
The governor’s defenders include state Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, who argues that the Prator seat was filled with a Rapides Parish appointment to better balance the commission’s membership.
Still, Carolyn Prator is clearly qualified to sit on the commission. She served as president or vice-president of the Caddo Levee Board for 8 years. Prator also has experience working with FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers. She's been involved in flood control projects, including securing funding for them. Prator is motivated to serve on the commission after she and her husband lost their home to flooding in 2015.
Her appointment seemed like a no-brainer and that's why the three Caddo Parish agencies tasked with forwarding names to the governor only sent in hers.
Despite Tarver exposing the governor's motive in rejecting Prator's appointment, Edwards spokesperson Shauna Sanford continues to deny revenge as a factor.
"The comments made by Sen. Tarver are absolutely false. The governor did not say anything along those lines," Sanford told KTBS-TV in Shreveport.
"I wouldn't give a s*** what she says. It's what he said to me, " Tarver told me in response to Sanford.
Tarver says he confronted Edwards after the governor denied his version of their conversation. Tarver says Edwards told him he remembered the conversation differently. But Tarver says not only did Edwards admit taking revenge on Prator because of her husband, the senator also says he warned the governor not to do so at the time.
"I told him it was a bad idea then. If you want to jump the sheriff, then jump him but there's nothing wrong with that. But you don't get involved with a man's kids or his wife," Tarver said he warned Edwards.
Tarver says if Edwards had asked him to keep their conversation about the Prator nomination confidential he would have done so.
"He did not say anything about confidential. It seemed like he didn't care if the man knew or not. If he didn't, I didn't either, " Tarver said.
During the 2015 campaign, Edwards promoted himself as a strict follower of the West Point honor code. He accused his opponent at the time, former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, of not being able to last a minute at West Point. Edwards even looked at Vitter in the eye during a televised debate and called him a liar. Edwards was telling voters they should choose him because he is a man of integrity, unlike Vitter who was accused of consorting with prostitutes. The holier-than-thou strategy worked.
It's no secret politicians can be thin-skinned, vengeful and less than candid. But Edwards sold himself as better than that. The West Point honor code begins with "A cadet will not lie." It's clear either Tarver or Edwards is not telling the truth about their conversation regarding Prator's nomination.
"Why would I lie on the governor?" said Tarver.
Why indeed? The governor should publicly admit what he already confessed to Tarver, that he refused to appoint Prator to the Red River Waterway Commission because her husband had the audacity to criticize him. And he should reverse his decision and honor the wishes of the parish by placing Prator on the commission.
