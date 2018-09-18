Gov. John Bel Edward has raised taxes three times totaling more than $7 billion over 32 months since taking office. The governor proposed raising twice as much but couldn't get those increases through the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Still, getting Republican legislators to cave and agree to raise $7 billion in new taxes is no small thing and quite an accomplishment in a deeply red state. Looking back at the timeline, one could argue the governor couldn't have done it without his good friend, Chicken Little.
January 2016
Chicken Little: LSU football and TOPS funding go away unless we raise $1.8 billion in new taxes.
Taxpayers: Oh no!
Chicken Little: The new taxes are temporary and end after the summer of 2018.
Taxpayers: We're suspicious.
Chicken Little: You have Chicken Little's word on that.
June 2016
Chicken Little: We have to raise taxes again.
Taxpayers: Again? Was $2 billion extra not enough for you? Is this going to be an every-six-month thing?
Chicken Little: We need an extra $250 million per year totaling $2.3 billion in new taxes through the year 2025.
Taxpayers: Why didn't the governor and legislators tell us during the campaign they'd be raising more than $4 billion in new taxes only six months after the election?
Chicken Little: It's a small oversight.
October 2017
Chicken Little: Bad news. We need to raise taxes again.
Taxpayers: A third time? Are we made of money?
Chicken Little: If you don't pay more in taxes, we'll all go tumbling off a very steep and ominous fiscal cliff.
Taxpayers: Isn't that a bit dramatic?
Chicken Little: You know I'm Chicken Little, right?
Taxpayers: How much this time?
Chicken Little: The state has a $1.6 billion hole in its budget.
Taxpayers: $1.6 billion? Really?
Chicken Little: Yes. It's a fiscal crisis with a big ol' fiscal cliff.
December 2017
Chicken Little: Scratch that $1.6 billion deficit. It's now $1.3 billion.
Taxpayers: How'd that happen?
Chicken Little: Fuzzy math.
January 2018
Chicken Little: Remember that $1.3 billion deficit?
Taxpayers: Yeah.
Chicken Little: It's now $1 Billion.
Taxpayers: Wait, what?
Chicken Little: Fuzzy math.
Taxpayers: We don't know what to believe.
March 2018
Chicken Little: This just in. The $1 billion deficit is now $600 million. Some say it could be as low as $500 million.
Taxpayers: Now you're just playing us for the fool. The governor tried to raise close to $1 billion in new taxes during several special sessions, and it turns out we needed only half of that.
Chicken Little: It sounds bad when you put it that way.
Taxpayers: I guess you're going to tell us we'll soon lose TOPS funding and LSU football again unless we give you more cash.
Chicken Little: No, this time if you don't pay more taxes people will starve. They'll be no more food stamps. Hospitals will close. And little old ladies living in nursing homes will end up on the streets with no roof over their heads as the rain callously and mercilessly pours down on them.
Taxpayers: Sounds suspicious.
Chicken Little: Do you hate old people?
Taxpayers: No. Can't we cut in other areas?
Chicken Little: No! There's no fat or waste in government.
June 2018
Chicken Little: Remember two years ago when the governor and legislature promised the $1 billion in new taxes would be temporary?
Taxpayers: Yeah.
Chicken Little: They're not going to be temporary.
Taxpayers: Shocker!
Chicken Little: Yeah, you're going to have to keep paying close to half of that temporary tax.
Taxpayers: How much extra will this one cost?
Chicken Little: It's $3.2 billion over its lifetime.
Taxpayers: The governor and Republican-controlled legislature raise our taxes three times in two and a half years costing us an extra $7.3 billion through the year 2025 and we're supposed to be OK with that?
Chicken Little: The state needed every penny of it.
September 2018
Chicken Little: This just in. The state did not need every penny of it. We now have a $300 million surplus. It could be even higher, depending on internet sales tax collections.
Taxpayers: Why'd they raise taxes if there's a surplus?
Chicken Little: Fuzzy math?
Taxpayers: We're done here.
