Congress remains far apart over the next COVID-19 stimulus package. Unable to reach a compromise for months, you must wonder why since so many problems exist.
Maybe you calculate it’s politically impossible for 435 House members, 100 senators, and the president to agree on anything close to a pivotal election.
While it is Republicans versus Democrats, structural differences at the core of the U.S. House districts are created by your state representatives and state senators when they redraw congressional lines every 10 years.
Several censuses ago, Black Caucus leadership got together with Republican leadership to strengthen and grow each of their ranks in Louisiana, a sort of self-dealing.
After each census is completed, state legislatures meet to reapportion districts based on the latest population trends. It happens again soon, probably 2021.
This negotiation was a two-pronged approach playing insiders' ball at the state and national levels. The question remains: Did this process have unintended consequences or was it designed for political obstruction from the start?
First, eliminate any racially mixed districts 50% to 60% Black or White demographics by pushing the racial percentages to supermajority levels, guaranteeing each district becomes either a Black or White seat. The victor will represent the majority’s wishes.
Legislators had all the elections data to prove the liberal or conservative voting results of each district they gerrymandered.
Louisiana is approximately 32% Black. Stacking most of the Black population into roughly 25% of the state legislative seats resulted in roughly a fourth of the state legislators are now Black.
The remaining 75% of the state seats are mostly White. Currently, the Republicans are winning nearly two-thirds of the state’s House and Senate offices. As a result, party politics has entered into the Louisiana Legislature, causing gridlock at times with a Democratic governor.
The second step occurred when the Legislature drew its U.S. House of Representatives districts. Same strategy but more difficult to pack when each seat is based on a population of approximately 750,000.
Reelection politics becomes compromised if reps from mostly White districts vote for the same issues that reps from mostly Black districts propose. And, someone representing a mostly Black district isn‘t going to risk their political career over proposals coming from mostly White districts.
Supporting the other side would guarantee opposition from a candidate pointing out to the base how the incumbent had strayed from the district’s core values. And the next election in the U.S. House is every two years, so reps are always running for reelection.
Louisiana wasn’t the only state engaged in this scheme. As other states drew their congressional districts, the pattern emerged where not caring about what the other side thought became good politics and bad policy, but good reelection strategy.
Power in Congress is based on seniority and party affiliation, not intelligence. The ones who stray least from their base win more often, and therefore, rise in leadership, patronage and projects. Otherwise, groups like the Tea Party pop up to punish the strays.
As the White districts drawn by Republican-controlled legislatures became more conservative, moderate to conservative Democrats were replaced by Republicans. The Blue Dog Democrats that used to be the swing voters on major issues in Washington were eliminated.
This loss allowed the House Democrats to drift leftward because no conservatives or moderates were on the inside to argue for centrist policies.
Today’s result is far left-leaning Democrats talk to far right-leaning Republicans and they cannot find a middle. So, whichever party controls the House then sends over a deeply partisan proposal to the Senate.
Our founding fathers had senators elected statewide for six-year terms and staggered their elections so only one-third of the Senate would be up every two years with the House races. This was supposed to make the Senate more deliberative and stable when deciding policy with the House.
Times change. Turnover in the Louisiana Legislature was guaranteed because of term limits, nonexistent in Congress. Let’s watch this new group of state legislators drawing district lines, regarding gridlock as a problem or an opportunity.
