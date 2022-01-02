RINOs and DINOs are under heavy attack.
No, I’m not talking about the horned animal or a long-gone Italian singer. I’m talking about so-called “Republicans in name only” and “Democrats in name only.”
The star DINO is West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. The progressive left despises him for opposing plans to spend trillions of dollars on new federal programs. They want to rid the Democratic Party of politicians like him who don’t follow the party line, even when they believe the party line is wrong.
Democratic critics say Manchin alone derailed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill. That’s not quite true. Manchin and 50 Republican senators derailed the bill. They’re forgetting that 50+1 equals a majority.
These critics call Manchin a DINO and want him drummed out of the party. Even though Manchin did not run for office on a progressive left agenda, they label him a traitor to the cause. Their cause. Not Manchin’s or West Virginia’s.
Manchin was elected from deep red country. A former governor who was personally popular, he literally was the only Democrat who could have won a Senate seat in a state that Donald Trump carried by 39 points. (Anybody who thinks Elizabeth Warren could get elected in West Virginia, raise your hand.)
Democrats now have 50 Senate seats, plus the vice president who can break a tie. They owe this no-room-to-spare majority to each and every Democrat in the Senate, including Manchin. If Manchin was not there, a Republican would surely occupy his seat — giving the GOP control of the Senate, and burying the entire progressive left agenda.
While critics say Manchin has no right to vote any way he wants on the multi-trillion-dollar spending bill, they don’t explain why the other 99 senators have a right to vote any way they want.
Though Manchin opposes key elements of Biden’s agenda, he earlier provided crucial support for the president’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill and the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The life of a DINO is unfair.
And so is the life of a RINO.
Nobody ever called any Cheney a RINO. Dick Cheney was a tough conservative during his years in Congress and as vice president. He supported budget cuts, gun rights and all sorts of military actions. His daughter, Liz, won election to Congress from Wyoming as a conservative. And in office, she’s voted like one.
As a House member, Liz Cheney supported President Donald Trump’s agenda 93% of the time. Ironically, she voted with Trump on more votes than did Trump’s future chief of staff Mark Meadows when he served in the House.
But — in January 2021, Cheney committed a mortal sin that had nothing to do with conservative policy. She voted to impeach Donald Trump for his actions related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For that, she was ousted as House Republican Conference chair by her GOP colleagues and was censured by the Wyoming state party.
Overnight, Liz Cheney became a RINO. Her independence was not rewarded for its courage, but castigated for its audacity.
DINOs and RINOs don’t get much respect, but let’s get something straight: Neither party can win without them.
Independent-minded voters are often cross-pressured by a range of conflicting issues and candidate qualities. They are not led by their noses down the same trodden paths.
In elections, DINO and RINO voters actually do stick with their parties most of the time, although they have to think about it first. They stray if their side slides off the rails. Their vote is sometimes uncertain until the last days of an election.
But one thing is certain — if Republicans want a conservative governing majority, and if Democrats want a progressive one, as they both have a right to want, they need to win close elections in swing states and districts with the help of independent-minded voters.
Biden’s vote totals would have fallen below Trump’s in every close state without support from DINOs. Without RINOs, the Republican Party won’t be able to take back Congress or the White House — no matter how often Biden bumbles.
The party that understands these truths will run the table.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans and publisher of LunchtimePolitics.com, a newsletter on polls.