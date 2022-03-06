Throughout the Ukrainian crisis, we have been hearing various comparisons that illustrate the relative dimensions of the country. “Ukraine is the size of Texas,” pundits tell us. But let’s see which comparisons work and which don’t.
Start with population. Ukraine has 41.2 million people (excluding Crimea, but including the Donbas region), ranking 36th globally. That’s close to the population of California, at 39.6 million.
Comparing Ukraine’s population to other countries, it’s nearly identical to Iraq’s (41.2 million) and is slightly more than Canada's (38.6 million) and Poland's (38.1 million). There are four nations — Uganda (42.9 million), Sudan (44.2 million), Algeria (45.4 million) and Argentina (45.8 million) — that are more populous than Ukraine, but each comes fairly close.
Ukraine’s belligerent neighbor, Russia, has 146 million people. Though Russia’s population is three-and-a-half times that of its smaller neighbor, it’s less than half that of the U.S. (331 million) and a fraction of China’s (a little above 1.4 billion) and India’s (a little under 1.4 billion).
Additionally, Russia has a smaller population than five other countries: Indonesia (274 million), Pakistan (221 million), Brazil (213 million), Nigeria (206 million) and Bangladesh (165 million). But it has more people than Mexico (129 million) and Japan (126 million), but not by much.
Looking at total area — Ukraine covers 233,000 square miles, ranking 45th globally. It’s a bit smaller than Texas (269,000 square miles) and a lot smaller than Alaska (665,000 square miles). Worth noting: Ukraine is 69,000 square miles bigger than California.
Another way to look at it: Ukraine is the size of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and West Virginia combined.
Comparing size country-to-country, Ukraine is slightly larger than Madagascar (227,000 square miles), Botswana (225,000 square miles) and Kenya (224,000 square miles). It’s slightly smaller than the Central African Republic (240,000), Somalia (246,000 square miles), South Sudan (249,000 square miles) and Afghanistan (252,000 square miles).
Assessed against other European nations, Ukraine’s size is closest to France (210,000 square miles). It’s bigger than Spain (195,000 square miles), Sweden (174,000 square miles), Norway (149,000 square miles), Germany (138,000 square miles), Finland (131,000 square miles), Poland (121,000 square miles), Italy (116,000 square miles) and the United Kingdom (94,000 square miles).
Of course, Ukraine is tiny compared to nemesis Russia, which is the largest nation in the world covering 6.6 million square miles. Canada (3.9 million square miles), the U.S. (3.8 million) and China (3.7 million) rank second through fourth in total area they each cover.
Another way to measure countries, and in some ways the most important, is by size of their economies. Based on International Monetary Fund data, Ukraine ranks 55th in the world with a nominal gross domestic product (GDP) of $181 billion.
Ukraine has an economy the same size as Hungary’s ($181 billion) and bigger than Qatar’s ($169 billion) and Algeria’s ($164 billion). It’s a little smaller than Kazakhstan’s ($194 billion), Iraq’s ($201 billion) and Greece’s ($212 billion).
Ukraine’s economy is close in size to Nevada’s ($192 billion), but smaller than Louisiana’s ($257 billion) and half that of Missouri ($366 billion).
Russia’s economy ($1.6 trillion) is nine times that of Ukraine. The GDP of Vladimir Putin’s fiefdom ranks eleventh when compared to all nations, even though many of them have smaller populations and land areas.
The U.S., China, Japan, Germany, the U.K., India, France, Italy, Canada and South Korea all have economies larger than Russia’s. The U.S. has the most powerful economy, with a GDP of $23 trillion — 14 times that of Russia.
Russia’s economy is half the size of California’s ($3.4 trillion). Two other states, Texas ($2 trillion) and New York state ($1.9 trillion), each have bigger GDPs than Russia.
By any standard measure, Ukraine is far from being one of the world’s biggest or most powerful nations. But in terms of fortitude and courage, it’s proven to be bigger than almost all of them.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a nationwide newsletter on polls and public opinion.