Violent juvenile crime is on the rise in New Orleans and our “quality of life is deeply affected,” District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro told the Metropolitan Crime Commission last month.

Cannizzaro never was one to wring his hands because we long led the world in incarceration rates, and it comes as no surprise that he does not think we are keeping anywhere near enough wayward adults or kids behind bars these days.

The juvenile slammer goes by the hilarious official euphemism Youth Study Center. Cannizzaro regards it as a junior version of the “revolving door” that he says is parish prison.

Regardless of who is right about the appropriate size of the jail population, Cannizzaro is evidently correct to call juvenile crime in New Orleans a “scourge.”

Felonies committed by minors in 2018 equaled the totals for the previous two years combined.

The latest example came last week when teenagers Byron “B.J.” Williams and Chimelu Collins crashed a stolen car into a Broadmoor beauty salon, setting off a fire that killed them and a woman having her hair done. Five others were injured.

If you think “study center” is a goofy name for a slammer, consider the “proactive patrol task force” that was on hand when Williams and Collins came barreling through the neighborhood. The response of the officers making up that task force, according to initial reports, was to turn off all lights and sirens and not move a muscle.

Citizens who have never seen a cop movie that did not feature a car chase may be surprised to discover that nothing is indeed what was expected from a proactive police task force in modern New Orleans. Official policy is that “pursuits for property offenses, misdemeanor offenses, traffic or civil infractions are prohibited.”

They are allowed only if the fleeing suspect is suspected of committing a crime of violence, and his escape “would pose an imminent danger of death or serious injury to the officer or to another person.” Even then officers need a supervisor's approval before they can hurtle off with sirens wailing.

NOPD signed on to these restrictions as part of the consent decree that settled a lawsuit over the various constitutional offenses its officers have been wont to commit in the name of the law. High-speed car chases through city streets are such an obvious danger to innocent by-standers that it must have seemed a no-brainer to clamp down. Even fake car chases carry great risks, but that's what stunt men get paid for. Although police task force members, after trying without success to pull the joyriding teenagers over, should have let them proceed unmolested, it appears they may have gone after them anyway. Chief Shaun Ferguson has put all the officers on desk duty while investigators figure out whether they were guilty of trying to collar lawbreakers, who were making a break for it.

Since the fatal fire would never have happened if Williams and Collins hadn't crashed a stolen car into the salon, and we have the DA's word for it that juvenile crime is the scourge of the age, citizens may be scratching their heads to find it is the cops in the doghouse for trying to make an arrest. Word will naturally spread that, if you are driving a hot car and the cops try to pull you over, don't pay any mind.

But if these cops did disobey instructions and gave chase, Williams and Collins were presumably scared enough to drive off at a speed that greatly increased the likelihood of a fatal ending.

Joyriding is hardly the most worrisome manifestation of the alleged juvenile crime scourge, and on this occasion at least it appears that the wiser course might indeed have been for the officers to stay where they were. Then, perhaps, nobody would have been killed or hurt and an old, established business would not have been heavily damaged. Williams and Collins would probably have been arrested in the end, and consigned, if Cannizzaro had his way, to the Youth Study Center. That may sound like a library, but reports suggest it is much hairier.

