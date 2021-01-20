There was an announcement before Christmas that you might have missed: The city of New Orleans is trying to be more like Stockton, California.
Stockton is the first mayor-led guaranteed income pilot project in the United States. It prompted the creation of Mayors for A Guaranteed Income (MGI), a coalition of 30 mayors who support direct, recurring cash payments for citizens. Their pilot has been running for two years.
Maybe you were hoping to see Christmas-season efforts made to enhance the anemic New Orleans economy which depends on hotels, restaurants, bars and tourism, in general. Nope.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell only allowed 3,000 to 3,500 tickets to college football playoff games and NFL playoff games in the Superdome. Those championship teams have bona fide fan bases that follow their teams and spend lots of money doing it.
The Superdome holds 79,000 people; Cantrell allows fewer than 4% of that number to attend. Where’s the science in that?
At 25% attendance, the Saints would have sold almost 20,000 tickets — hotel rooms, restaurant reservations. You get the picture? Dallas, Texas, did.
Why anyone anywhere would want to copy California in this day and age is beyond my comprehension. But it gets worse.
After nearly a year with the pandemic, the best New Orleans can do is secure a $500,000 grant to pilot unconditional cash payments to a select group of residents.
Nine cities will launch and expand “guaranteed income” this year in partnership with MGI. The funding comes from MGI and is part of a $15 million grant from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. You may have seen him testify before Congress last year.
Andrew Yang was one of the many running for the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 cycle. His campaign introduced the Freedom Dividend, known to many as universal basic income. This year Yang is running to be mayor of New York and is leading the polls to be the Democratic candidate. Yang has doubled the UBI proposal from his presidential bid to $2,000 a month for NYC.
The New Orleans City Council and mayor won’t give tax breaks to businesses like Folger’s generating real jobs. But with a budget hole of at least $110 million, where will the money come from to fund UBI once the Dorsey pilot funding runs out?
If you’re a city with a deficit looking to borrow money to pay for police and fire personnel, you shouldn’t be creating another program for poverty and inequality since none of the federal or state giveaways have worked to lift the poor.
Those programs entrap the poor into a life of dependency on handouts, something for nothing.
Natural disasters like hurricanes or public health crises like COVID-19 may have softened the public to the idea of guaranteed income. Starting new programs without future funding sources makes no sense, wastes limited resources exploring them, and cheats the public with false hope.
At The Advocate’s Outlook 2021 economic summit for Baton Rouge, local experts provided a forecast of what the new year has in store for the Baton Rouge economy and how businesses can operate differently. Mayor Cantrell should try looking 80 miles upriver rather than 2,000 miles west across the country.
For instance, they’re trying to recover by the end of this year the jobs lost last year due to the pandemic; they’re working with the different sectors of real estate markets to learn how to adjust to the pandemic; they’re helping hospitals plan for the future of how patients will receive medical care because of the pandemic.
About 900 miles up I-55/57, one of Cantrell’s buddies, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, is pushing for Chicago bars and restaurants to reopen for indoor dining as quickly as possible. While making her public pitch, Lightfoot said restaurants are highly regulated, receive regular inspections, and have gone “above and beyond to put in mitigation controls inside of the restaurants.”
“They are going to be one of the safer places,” Lightfoot said. She also said people are holding underground parties that spread COVID-19 and that reopening bars and restaurants to indoor service could help.
“Let’s bring it out of the shadows, let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19, so I feel very strongly that we are very close to a point where we should be talking about opening our bars and restaurants,” Lightfoot said.
New Orleans should focus on growing the economy in 2021 and help remaining businesses get back up on their feet after being shuttered by COVID-19, not start new and highly questionable welfare programs.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.