Masks are not being worn while people walk on Bourbon Street in the middle of day in New Orleans, La.Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that people caught without a mask on in public could face a fine of up to $500, in the latest warning from New Orleans officials to follow rules aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)