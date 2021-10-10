With over 600 entries, Check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Furious Flyers
You folks landed 632 entries in this week’s caption contest pile. Some were clever, others were laugh-out-loud funny, and some were just plain bizarre. Great mix! Our winner took the top spot in today’s paper with a witty play on the word paper itself. Well played. Congrats to all.
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Miguel Soler: New Orleans (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Davanna Hart, Zachary: “This is the last time I let you choose the airline!”
Ernest Gremillion, Baton Rouge: “Use your tail feathers for some right rudder or we will crash into the copy machine.”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “If you wanted peanuts, you shoulda paid for business class.”
Rich Wolf, Westminster, MD: “If you poke me in the back with your tray one more time!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “We’re frequent flyers, so why didn’t we use our miles?”
Edie Bender, Baton Rouge: “No, you can’t use the first-class bathroom!”
John Fos, Baton Rouge: “I told you the guy that sold us these tickets was not Elon Musk.”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “No… I’m Maverick and you’re Iceman!”
Richard Miller, Baton Rouge: “If you have a better way to get the signals in, then YOU tell Coach O.”
Dennie Williams, Alexandria: “Budget cutbacks. No free birdseeds during the flights!”
Maury Berthon, Mandeville: “I told you we should have gotten off this thing before Ida! Those are the Pyramids over there!”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “If this is a first-class seat, I would hate to see coach.”
Sean Hart, Lafayette: “I still haven’t received my peanuts and these small seats ruffle my feathers.”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “Holy smoke! There’s no landing gear on this plane!”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “How can I manage stress, Mable, when we’re headed straight for Kentucky Fried Chicken?!!!”
Bob Angelico, New Orleans: “We need to find a new travel agent.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “I got to the airport three hours early for this!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “This airline is notorious for losing luggage.”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “It’s no wonder we got a cheap deal, this flight has no pilot!”
Maria Mamola, St. Rose: “Harold, I know you asked for two window seats, but this is ridiculous!”
Elizabeth Usher, Baton Rouge: “We should’ve used cardstock.”
Michael Comeaux, Baton Rouge: “Please tell me why two birds with perfectly good wings are riding in an airplane!”
Bryan Reuter, Metairie: “Theoretically, if we hit a rock, that’s OK. But watch out for the scissors!”
Brent Bourgeois, Prairieville: “If we can just fly over the State Capitol, we’ll have enough hot air to make it all the way to New Orleans.”
Terrific job, Everyone!
Best wishes---Walt