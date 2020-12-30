Big Freedia performs with DJ Mannie Fresh as crowds enjoy the inaugural Shorty Gras at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. The festival began with the end of the Krewe of Freret parade, with local acts DJ Mannie Fresh, Boyfriend with members of the Revivalists, Soul Rebels, Sweet Crude and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performing.