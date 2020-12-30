Everyone wants an end to 2020 and a fresh new start in the new year with lots of goodwill, prosperity, good luck, peace on earth and coronavirus vaccine for all.
Then you wake up and read that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wants to nix Lauren Daigle performing in the city on New Year’s Eve even before Daigle had the contract. Daigle’s sin was singing Christian music in the French Quarter during the pandemic.
Now we learn, “We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the new year.” Mayor Cantrell said that in a statement released by ABC’s telecast producers, Dick Clark Productions.
Now on behalf of full disclosure, I own some of Big Freedia’s music and do not own any of Lauren Daigle’s music. But Freedia ripped off the taxpayers by pretending to be poor so she could get federal housing aid.
In 2016, Freedia admitted to theft of nearly $35,000 in Section 8 federal housing vouchers by dramatically understating her income on housing aid applications intended for 20,000 very poor, elderly, and disabled on a waiting list, as she starred in her own television show and toured the country.
She tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamines, and compounded her problems with evasive statements to federal probation officers and the federal judge.
Big Freedia, whose legal name is Freddie Ross Jr, was sentenced to three years of probation; a $35,000 fine payable in $500 monthly installments, 100 hours of community service, periodic drug tests, and financial disclosures.
Surely you are wondering how other New Orleans musical talents in jazz, rhythm & blues, rock, classical, folk, hip-hop, brass, on and on feel about Cantrell’s selection, oops, I meant Dick Clark Productions — whomever that person is because it’s no longer Dick Clark, so let’s just call them LaToya’s pen pal.
Is this a smaller portion of a larger rebranding of New Orleans or just a complete lack of business sense and legal blindness?
Why use the New Year’s Eve Special, which is nearly half a century old, to showcase a niche genre instead of say, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews with his Orleans Avenue band or one of the many talented Marsalis family members: Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, or Jason. Showcase a younger generation of successful jazz musicians who have helped New Orleans in troubled times, set up foundations to get youths off the streets and into music lessons.
For purely autocratic reasons, Cantrell limits the seating capacity in the Superdome to a few thousand for Saints games and even the 2021 Sugar Bowl college football semifinal, in a facility that has held over 79,000 for a Super Bowl. By contrast, 16,000 will be allowed in AT&T Stadium in Texas for the other semifinal game.
Consider how many hotels, restaurants, and bars would have hired for those weekends if we had followed Texas’ example.
Just think about what would happen to crime in New Orleans if Mayor Cantrell was doing the job she gets paid to do and put all of her meanness and vindictive energy to good use, say getting murderers and carjackers off the streets and put in jail instead of trying to become a television producer or concert promoter.
