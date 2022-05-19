The idea is a simple one. People shouldn’t be discriminated against based on hairstyles.
In 2019, California was the first state to pass a CROWN Act. CROWN — Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair — acts have been passed in more than a dozen states and more than 30 municipalities. Generally, according to the official Crown Act coalition, these acts provide “statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools."
Hair discrimination is real. Dove Crown Research found that 100% of Black girls in majority-White elementary schools have experienced hair discrimination by age 10, 86% of Black teens have had that experience by age 12 and 80% of Black women felt they had to change from natural hairstyles to fit in at work.
Louisiana lawmakers declined to pass some hair-specific anti-discrimination legislation offered by state Rep. Tammy Phelps, D-Shreveport. The State House House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure rejected the measure, voting 8-6 against it.
State Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, sponsored a similar measure, eliminating race as a reference point. The same committee approved Newell's House Bill 41, voting 8-6 in favor this time. It next goes to the full House for consideration.
Louisiana almost passed a CROWN Act last year when U.S. Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans was in the Louisiana State Senate. Carter, the key sponsor of the measure, got it through the Senate and then transitioned to his new job. Back in Baton Rouge, the bill failed to make it through the House. Once in Washington, Carter pushed a national CROWN measure, where it passed the U.S. House of Representatives and awaits consideration in the Senate.
The Phelps and Newell measures, House Bill 667 and House Bill 41, are much like Carter’s bill. Both would prohibit intentional discrimination based on hairstyles based on "hair texture and protective hairstyles." That includes "braids, locs, and twists." Newell's version doesn't tie race to the hair discrimination she wants banned, and the committee agreed with her approach.
"It's not just African Americans who are victims of hair discrimination," Newell said. "In the area I represent, I have several White gentlemen who have beautiful dreadlocks and I believe that they should be protected just as an African American man or woman who has dreadlocks."
Opponents have argued that such a law isn’t necessary, that people can file discrimination cases with existing laws.
Yet the impact of the Crown Act is obvious to Carter, whose staff in Washington includes people who'd be covered. They are a few of the Black women and men who have hairstyles that might not be accepted by others on Capitol Hill or in other business or corporate roles.
We encourage House members to put themselves in their shoes.