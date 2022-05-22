It's Graduation time! What WINNING advice would YOU give these students in Walt Handelsman's newest Cartoon Caption Contest?!

Graduation Advice
If you’ve ever wanted to give graduating students a bit of advice, here’s YOUR chance. This week’s Cartoon Caption Contest is a little bit different than usual. I’ve given you the words in the first panel and you write a punchline for the second panel.
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, May 30th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, May 26th AT MIDNIGHT.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
Good luck and congrats to all the graduates of 2022!
Best---Walt