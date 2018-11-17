It's difficult to understand how anyone could believe a neighborhood ravaged by violence would become less threatening if only it had better access to broccoli and cauliflower. But that seems to be driving the budget decisions of leaders in Baton Rouge.
The majority of North Baton Rouge residents are decent, caring and law-abiding. But their world is very different from most. For most city residents, gun-violence, armed robbery and drug-related gang turf wars are simply statistics or something we watch or read about on the news. But in North Baton Rouge, the possibility of losing a loved one to violence is a very real thing.
Homicides were up 70 percent in Baton Rouge in 2017. The pace of growth in violence has slowed a little in 2018, but the city is still on pace to have one of its deadliest years ever. Most of the victims of the carnage live in North Baton Rouge.
Those committing violence make up a tiny percent of those living in North Baton Rouge. Locking them up is the key to making the neighborhood safe. That places a premium on cops and prosecutors.
But the prosecutor's office is planing layoffs based on Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's proposed budget for 2019. Broome does increase funding for the District Attorney's office by $300,000. But according to DA Hillar Moore III, that's $200,000 less than requested and $1 million less than needed.
"I imagine we'll have to speak to the Metro Council and see what can be done," Mark Dumaine, Moore's chief of administration, said shortly after the mayor's budget presentation to the council. "If that's all we're getting, we'll have a $1 million deficit next year. It's a disappointment."
Some might argue Moore is exaggerating his needs. But a 70 percent increase in homicides last year should tell us otherwise. And so does the fact that 72 people have already been killed this year in Baton Rouge.
Broome's chief administrative officer, Darryl Gissel, said the administration is "doing as much as we think we can" when it comes to the needs of the DA's Office. But are they?
Broome's 2019 budget includes money to address what's described as a "grocery gap" in portions of North Baton Rouge. The money she's shorting the DA's office is going instead to pay another installment for the city-parish's food desert initiative in North Baton Rouge. The cash is designed to lure grocery stores to the neighborhood. Broome wants to spend three-quarters of a million in taxpayer dollars over three years incentivizing grocery stores to open in North Baton Rouge.
The idea is there isn't enough access to healthy fruits and vegetables in some parts of North Baton Rouge. And it's true, there isn't.
Locals often have to drive or take a bus to get fresh fruits and vegetables. They can get junk food, liquor, cigarettes and lottery tickets at convenience stores, but healthy food like fresh produce is not close by.
But grocery stores are probably reluctant to invest in troubled neighborhoods because they're a dangerous place to do business and therefore more expensive. Insurance rates alone are much higher in dangerous neighborhoods. Make these neighborhoods safer, and more businesses will flock to the area. Shorting the DA's request will not make North Baton Rouge safer.
In June, Moore sent a letter to Broome asking for more money because his office was in "financial crisis." Moore said previously he had to lay off at least six employees because of increased caseloads as the number of homicides in the city-parish grew.
Dumaine said there could be another round of layoffs if they can't get the extra $200,000 the DA's Office needs.
"It's gotta come out somewhere, doesn't it?" he said.
I'm sure Broome and the Metro Council mean well by spending tax dollars on luring grocery stores to North Baton Rouge instead of fully funding the DA's budget request. And if the scheme works, North Baton Rouge residents will no doubt appreciate the addition of a grocery store in their neighborhood. But I suspect if they had the choice between living in peace or closer access to broccoli and cauliflower, fresh produce wouldn't stand a chance.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com. He's on Twitter, @DanFaganShow.