As the new Regional Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region 6 South Central Region, one of my focal points will be helping disadvantaged small businesses get a bigger piece of the federal contracting pie. And I couldn’t be more pleased with changes taking place now at the SBA.
Over the last four fiscal years, more than 80% of small businesses — half of which were from historically disadvantaged socioeconomic groups — had been nearly left out of the federal contracting space. Last year Black-owned businesses constituted 20% of all small businesses, but only received 2% of federal contracts. Women, veterans, rural business owners and other socio-economic groups didn’t fare better either.
The new bipartisan infrastructure law will offer some of the biggest opportunities to small businesses in a long, long time. SBA hopes to accomplish several goals before those procurements begin.
This year, President Joe Biden signed an executive order increasing the federal contracting goal for small, disadvantaged businesses to 15% by 2025. This one change will put an estimated extra $50 billion into the hands of America’s small, disadvantaged businesses over the next five years. The SBA will negotiate to set interim contracting goals for Fiscal 2022.
But the SBA is doing more. It's recommending changes to the government’s approach to encourage and score 24 federal agencies on how they bundle federal contracts. Over the last five years, this system, called Category Management, has favored major corporations and made far too many contracts out of reach for small businesses.
The SBA has released disaggregated data across industries and sectors by race and ethnicity for the first time, which will require federal agencies to track and report how they’re bringing in new contractors, developing their diversification strategies, and opening doors for more underserved firms. And, finally, the SBA is advocating this year for reforms to agency and individual federal contracting officers' performance goals.
So disadvantaged small businesses need to get ready to contract NOW. The SBA has long offered its 8(a) Business Development Program, but that is not the only way it can help. A business can make sure its capacity and bonding ability is up to speed to further enable its bid-readiness by calling an SBA District Office for help.
Just taking a positive step now can ensure your business is ready.
Over the past two years, the SBA has helped to deliver nearly $450 billion in relief to over six million small businesses and nonprofits through the American Rescue Plan. Now, at the anniversary of this life-changing legislation, this herculean effort is winding down.
As recovery gets underway, new opportunities will surface.
Ted James is the Region 6 Regional Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a former state representative from Baton Rouge.