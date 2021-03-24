Minutes after my recent column on repealing the state personal income tax column was posted on the newspaper’s website, an email showed up in my inbox: “A little known provision in the $1.9TRILLION bill signed into law by Joltin’ Joe Biden to protect those states with huge preCovid deficits is the provision that if a state accepts its distribution from the bill, it CANNOT reduce taxes for several years. I can’t remember how many.
Nonetheless, La should eliminate now!”
As I sat in my car catching up on messages, I began to fume. What those idiots in Washington had done with your tax dollars, really our kids' and grandkids' futures, was to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.
Preliminary data from the Tax Foundation for 2020 show states collected only $1.7 billion less revenue than in 2019, less than a 0.2% decline. Localities actually experienced substantial revenue growth due to rising property values. But President Joe Biden pays them off with $350 billion state and local aid in his American Rescue Plan Act.
More specifically, Louisiana lost $515 million in revenue between 2020 and 2019, yet the state will receive almost $3.2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act allocation. Local governments will get an additional payout of nearly $2 billion, for a total aid package of almost $5.2 billion for Louisiana.
The careless, fiscally irresponsible stewards of your financial future gave state government 614% of its loss! Doesn’t that make you proud to be a Democrat, or at least help you understand why every Republican representing Louisiana in Washington voted against the Biden Boondoggle?
In case you didn’t know, the federal debt is currently well over $28 trillion and was growing rapidly even before adding Biden’s $1.9 trillion. Let’s digest that a little. It is $223,893 of debt per taxpayer. Think of the interest accumulation if you want a scare.
But back to my earlier column suggestion that eliminating the state’s personal income tax would make Louisiana a more desirable place to live. We need to begin attracting new workers from other states to replace the ones who have been leaving by the tens of thousands since John Bel Edwards became governor. Many left for the likes of Texas, Florida, and Tennessee, which have no personal income tax.
U.S. Rep. and Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, blasted the state tax cut provision (among others) when he spoke against the 800-page bill on the House floor. The American Rescue Plan literally blocks a state from reducing taxes until 2024, if the cuts are either directly or indirectly offset by the new federal aid, whatever that means.
And you know Louisiana’s going to accept the handouts, even though they’re undeserved.
U.S. House Republican leaders, including Scalise, wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seeking clarification on American Rescue Plan Act restrictions on state tax cuts. So did 21 state attorneys general, including Louisiana’s Jeff Landry.
Louisiana’s state legislators should still repeal the personal income tax, just make it effective in 2024. The timing is perfect. There will be a new governor and new legislature coming into office after the statewide elections in 2023. Current legislators can begin setting up the budget changes and cuts necessary.
Regardless, the people running for public office next term will be on notice of what their jobs would entail.
Or they can simply campaign to reinstate the state’s personal income tax. We’ll see what the voters think of that.