In 2020, the United States Supreme Court will hear the Louisiana Hospital Admitting Privileges case. We have already seen abortion industry advocates attempting to reframe the argument in terms of the denial of women’s access to abortion. They claim that the regulations requiring abortionists to have hospital admitting privileges at some hospital within 30 miles of their facility is so burdensome, there will only be “one abortion facility left” in Louisiana to perform abortions.
In actuality, their problem is not with the law. Rather, their problem is with the nature of abortion itself. There are hundreds of obstetricians and gynecologists and thousands of general practitioners and specialists with hospital admitting privileges in Louisiana. Why won't these medical professionals perform abortions? Because abortion is a crime against humanity. At its crux, abortion violates the oath taken by physicians: “first, do no harm.” It is an elective death sentence that always results in at least one fatality.
The abortion industry and its advocates often go to great lengths to conceal and obfuscate the deadly nature of abortion. However, it cannot be hidden from the doctors themselves because abortion is, in fact, an elective death sentence that occurs when the government withdraws legal protection from a class of humans. In addition, there are few doctors in Louisiana who are willing to perform abortions because it is exceedingly gruesome to view and remove all of the child’s body parts after a surgical abortion, which is necessary to prevent sepsis and death for the mother. Seeing the little arms, legs, head and torso can be extremely shocking. It can be reminiscent of the stacked, broken bodies of victims of war, disease and other atrocities throughout human history — but in this case, it is the broken body of a tiny human infant resulting from the systematic elimination of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens.
Even if every abortion facility in Louisiana were to shut down, no woman would have to care for an unwanted child under current law. Under the Louisiana version of Safe Haven laws which are available now in every state, a woman can drop her baby off to the staff at any hospital, public health unit, emergency medical service provider, medical clinic, fire or police station, or a child advocacy center within 60 days of birth.
Then, the state will take care of the baby until adoption or until they become an adult — whichever comes first. This is a totally free procedure, unlike abortion. It is available throughout the state. Every town has a fire station. It is equally available to the rich and poor. Louisiana will also pay for a mother’s prenatal care and delivery under Medicaid. You can even call 911 and have them come pick up your baby.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has already ruled there is adequate scientific evidence to support a requirement that abortionists be required to disclose to women that abortion is the “taking of the life of a separate, unique, living human.” The court ruled that the disclosure of this information was not false, misleading or a statement of philosophy.
This new legal reality should result in a change in abortion law since there is no longer any valid reason to require legal abortions. Why do women get abortions? In most cases, because they feel they can’t or don’t want to care for the child. Through Safe Haven laws society will now take care of any “unwanted” child. Finally, some sources estimate there are more than a million people waiting to adopt newborn children each year.
At long last, the abortion wars can end because every child in America is legally “wanted.” Therefore, abortion of “unwanted” children is no longer necessary or even desirable. Consensus is possible. Safe Haven laws are a win-win solution for society as a whole and any individual who is not ready or able to care for their child. Let's love the child, the mother, and the families waiting to adopt.
All 50 states have similar laws. You can visit www.nationalsafehavenalliance.org for the laws in your state. To learn more about The Moral Outcry movement and petition to overturn Roe v. Wade, please visit www.themoraloutcry.com.
Allan E. Parker is president and founder of The Justice Foundation, a national anti-abortion group.